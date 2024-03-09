ONE Fight Night 20: Early results from Bangkok

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, March 8, for a special International Women’s International Day spectacular, ONE Fight Night 20. The promotion’s latest Amazon Prime Video offering delivered not one but two epic world title fights representing the best of the best in both kickboxing and the art of eight limbs.

But first, fans were treated to a slew of fantastic early matchups as the women of ONE Championship took center stage inside Bangkok’s iconic Mecca of Muay Thai.

Things started with a bloody Muay Thai brawl between two strawweight debutants — Shir Cohen and Teodora Kirilova. Despite giving up a significant height advantage, Cohen largely dominated the bout with constant pressure and her aggressive boxing, forcing referee Olivier Coste to step in and call for the stoppage in the closing seconds of round two.

In the second bout of the evening, eight-time BJJ world champion Mayssa Bastos earned a victory in her promotional debut, defeating Japan’s Kanae Yamada via unanimous decision in an atomweight submission grappling contest.

In the first MMA contest of the night, Noelle Grandjean delivered a dominant performance against Victoria Souza, walking away with a decisive unanimous decision victory. Grandjean improved to 2-1 under the ONE Championship banner, already holding a victory over Lea Bivins in her promotional debut in 2022.

31-year-old Yu Yau Pui earned her sixth-straight win under the ONE Championship banner and 28th overall with an impressive three-round performance against two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

After struggling to break into the win column in her first four appearances with the promotion, Belarusian ‘Barbie’ Ekaterina Vandaryeva scored a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated 21-year-old prospect, Martyna Kierczynska.

In the final early bout of the evening, Japanese prospect Chihiro Sawada kept her undefeated run intact, picking up her seventh straight victory with an exceptional performance against the No. 5 ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan. Sawada moved to 7-0-1 while ‘Shadow Cat’ fell to 9-4.

Full early results from ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video

Shir Cohen defeated Teodora Kirilova via TKO (strikes) at 2:27 of round two (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Mayssa Bastos defeated Kanae Yamada via unanimous decision (atomweight - submission grappling)

Noelle Grandjean defeated Victoria Souza via unanimous decision (atomweight - MMA)

Yu Yau Pui defeated Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision (118.5lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Ekaterina Vandaryeva defeated Martyna Kierczynska via unanimous decision (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Chihiro Sawada defeated Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision (120lb catchweight - MMA)