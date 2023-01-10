Fans react to Muay Thai war between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Supergirl

ONE fans reacted critically to the highly controversial Muay Thai war between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

The two women clashed in a three-round Muay Thai bout last year at ONE: Heavy Hitters which saw ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak win by split-decision. The result left sports fans, including ONE CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong, dumbfounded by the judges’ poor decision-making as the match told a completely different story to what they had seen.

Ahead of Vandaryeva and Jaroonsak's long-anticipated rematch, which is set for this Friday, January 13, at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, fans took to Instagram to comment on a promotional video ONE Championship released.

In the video, Chatri Sityodtong is seen saying, “I don’t know what the judges were watching.”

Here's some fan reactions to the controversial fight between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Jaroonsak below:

“Not sure how that goes to Supergirl, it was messy from Ekaterina but she definitely did the more damage.”

“Ekaterina won no doubt…and I’m a fan of both fighters tbh.”

“Props to the CEO for calling bulls***.”

“The organization shouldn't hire the same judges from the previous fight. And to be fair, those judges should be banned from any ONE fights in future.”

“Well... At least we'll have a fantastic rematch!! 🔥🔥”

Vandaryeva seriously hurt Jaroonsak in the second round with a flurry of power strikes, which left ‘Supergirl’ with a small hematoma on her forehead at the end of those exchanges.

Ending the fight on another strong note, Vandaryeva believed she had done enough to secure the win and so did her fans. Nevertheless, she was rewarded with a $50,000 USD performance bonus for the show she put on.

‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak apologetic for her “bad” performance against Vandaryeva

‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak never expected to feel unhappy about winning her match against Ekaterina Vandaryeva last January.

As the fan favorite going into this fight, the teenage sensation did her best to live up to the hype. After all, Jaroonsak had knocked out Argentian Muay Thai champion Milagros Lopez in her very first outing.

Many fans believed, Jaroonsak included, that lightning could strike again for the rising star. And although she got the win, the fight didn’t end the way she had hoped.

Post-fight, she wrote an apologetic Instagram message to ONE fans which said:

“I’m truly sorry that the results by the judges made you guys not happy with that. I fought and let the judges did their job. That’s out of my control. Sorry about that again.”

