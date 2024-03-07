Jihin Radzuan says rematch against three-sport queen Stamp not a priority now: “We are teammates”

Jihin Radzuan is set to make a return at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 in an atomweight MMA showdown versus Chihiro Sawada.

After a year of upgrading her craft, ‘Shadow Cat’ got back in the win column last September with a win over Jenelyn Olsim at ONE Friday Fights 35.

Before that, her last contest came in October 2022, when she took on Stamp Fairtex and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Since that meeting between them the two competitors have come a long way. They now both train alongside each other as teammates with Jihin Radzuan working closely with the Thai superstar as she became the ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

During an interview on fight week with Sportskeeda MMA, Raduzan said that given her relationship with the current champion of her division, she’s in no rush to think about rematches right now despite knowing she can compete with the best atomweight in the world:

“It's very hard to say [whether I'm looking forward to a rematch against Stamp]. For now, we are teammates. Every week, every other day, we spar with each other. We know we are killing each other in training, I know in training, I'm giving her a tough time in training.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jihin Radzuan will be back in the atomweight mix with a win on March 8

While she may not be looking ahead to a rematch with her current training partner, Jihin Radzuan could soon find herself in that situation if she keeps winning.

The 25-year old competitor has a wealth of experience competing in ONE Championship and two of her three career losses came against the two women that are set to compete for the atomweight title next time out in Stamp and Denice Zamboanga.

A win over Chihiro Sawada at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will make it back-to-back victories for Radzuan, which surely sets her up for a big matchup at the top of the division in her second fight of 2024.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.