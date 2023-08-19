Jihin Radzuan says training alongside Stamp Fairtex is a win-win: “This is a good outcome for me and her”

Jihin Radzuan claimed her training sessions with Stamp Fairtex are win-win situations.

In September 2022, Radzuan and Stamp fought in a three-round war at ONE on Prime Video 2. The Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision, but both fighters benefited from the matchup. Shortly after fighting each other, the women’s atomweight contenders began training together, sparking a close friendship.

During an interview with ONE, Jihin Radzuan had this to say about training with Stamp:

“While I'm sparring with her, I gain a lot too. This is a good outcome for me and her.”

In January of this year, Stamp Fairtex returned to action for the first time since defeating Jihin Radzuan. The Thai superstar was scheduled to fight Anissa Meksen in a mixed-rules bout. Meksen pulled out on short notice, leading to Stamp being matched up against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in a kickboxing bout.

Stamp emerged victorious by split decision before returning to the women’s atomweight MMA division. The 25-year-old last fought in May, defeating Alyse Anderson by a second-round body-kick knockout at ONE Fight Night 10.

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex looks to capitalize on her momentum by extending her win streak in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14. Stamp will take on Ham Seo Hee, who holds a 3-0 promotional record, with the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title.

Stamp and Ham will meet inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium with two other world championship matchups. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Expand Tweet