Jihin Radzuan reminisces about fighting former foe turned friend Stamp: “I’ve never felt a fight that special”

Jihin Radzuan believes her September 2022 scrap with Stamp Fairtex was by far the biggest fight she has had the pleasure of being a part of thus far.

On Friday night, Stamp will make her return to the circle in a bid to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion as she challenges South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

Stamp Fairtex enters the highly anticipated world title tilt at ONE Fight Night 14 riding a three-fight win streak, including a very impressive unanimous decision win over Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Looking back on the bout, ‘Shadow Cat’ recognizes that the bout was an undeniably big one as it presented her with the opportunity to prove herself on the world’s biggest martial arts stage:

“Fighting Stamp Fairtex was a big fight. It was a chance to prove to myself whether I could be next in line for the championship belt,” Radzuan told MMA Mania. “The fight camp might have been the same as it had always been in past fights but the tension, the excitement, and the feeling were just different. I was like, ‘It’s Stamp Fairtex!’ It was a big fight, she’s the top contender in the atomweight division and I knew this was the biggest fight in my career.”

Of course, Jihin Radzuan failed to secure the victory against Stamp Fairtex that night, but it was an experience that was nonetheless eye-opening for the Malaysian atomweight contender.

“In the circle against her, I think I can say I’ve never felt so pressured,” Radzuan added. “The adrenaline was different. The fight itself, you know, it was a nice experience. I think I did well against her, but as everyone saw, her striking, which makes her a muay Thai and kickboxing champion, determined the outcome of the fight. I would probably say that I’ve never felt a fight that special.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

