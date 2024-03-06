WATCH: A ringside view of Phetjeeja’s utter dismantling of Spanish star Lara Fernandez

ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world titleholder Phetjeeja is closing in on her first opportunity to become an undisputed ONE world champion.

This Friday, March 8, ‘The Queen’ returns to her home away from home, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a world title unification clash with the promotion’s reigning world champ, Janet Todd, in a main event matchup on International Women’s Day. But before they get to their highly anticipated world title tilt at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, ONE Championship is looking back at how Phetjeeja fought her way to a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Specifically, her stunning 26-second knockout of former two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12 in July.

“Phetjeeja with some shattering power, folds Lara Fernandez”

Moving on to claim another highlight-reel knockout against Celest Hansen in his next outing, Phetjeeja would earn the opportunity to challenge seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen for the interim atomweight kickboxing crown. ‘The Queen’ needed all five rounds, but she got the job done decisively, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Phetjeeja faces her toughest test against Boxing Works star Janet Todd

Phetjeeja has looked nothing short of sensational in her first five appearances with ONE, earning four knockouts in the process, but she faces her toughest test yet when she meets a Boxing Works standout with wins over some truly impressive names, including Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Todd’s last appearance inside the Circle came at ONE Fight Night 8 when she came up short of claiming a second undisputed world title against atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

When it comes to kickboxing under the ONE banner, Janet Todd is undefeated. Will Phetjeeja take her ‘O’ on Friday night, or will ‘JT’ once again prove why she’s one of the best strikers in the world?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.