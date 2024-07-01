"A clear tier above the rest" - Fans ready to see Superlek's best version ahead of Denver super fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 continues to prove that he is one of the best pure strikers on the planet today by beating Thai compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 this past weekend inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek and Kongthoranee went toe-to-toe in front of their home fans in a flyweight Muay Thai contest, but the former firmly secured the dominant victory via unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards.

The official announcement of the result was posted on Instagram by the promotion with the caption:

"GREATNESS 🏆 Superlek extends his winning streak to 10 ahead of his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title shot against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver! @superlek789"

This latest triumph for 'The Kicking Machine' has extended his win streak to 10, and fans, especially users @muaythaimac, @lil_yach69, @rasmussarin, @jfkratez, and @haloh_soulove, couldn't help but give him high praise, as they commented:

"Best striker in the world right now. A clear tier above the rest of his competition , stoked to see him vs John!"

"Man looked bored 😂, best striker in the world without a doubt 🔥👏"

"Levels above anyone ⚡⚡"

"The best 🏆👑"

"Superlek was 🤷🏻‍♂️ like I know I won he a dawg Foreal @superlek789 😤😤🔥"

Superlek now shifts focus on champion-versus-champion showdown against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver

Following another dominant performance, Superlek will now start preparing for his megafight with two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, which will take place inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete moves up in weight to challenge 'The General' for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on Sept. 6. Tickets for the event are now available on sale on Ticketmaster.

