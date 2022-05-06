Watch: ONE Championship 156 up close with Sundell vs. Buntan, Musumeci vs. Imanari and More

ONE Championship recently released a behind-the-scenes video to give us a closer look at the fighters who fought in ONE 156.

This candid and unfiltered foray into what goes on before, during and after the fights provides a layered portrayal of the fighters. We often don't see the nerves, elation or agony that comes before and after the battle.

You'd be surprised to learn that despite the violence that they put each other through inside the cage, fighters are very friendly outside of it.

One of the more interesting parts of the video was how Brazilian jiu-jitsu rising star Mikey Musumeci was all praise and admiration for his opponent, Japanese grappling legend Masakazu Imanari. The young American pointed out that Imanari's straight footlock was the best he's ever encountered and that he wanted to train with him more.

Another, much more heartwarming part of the video, was how Anissa Meksen consoled her young opponent, Marie Ruumet, after beating her in the ring. The beaten Ruumet was visibly disappointed and held back her tears while Meksen gave her some motivational words to keep going.

Such moments tell us that fighters aren't the uncivilized savages most people brand them to be. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Professional fighters understand the thrill and agony of battle like no other. Their sport can either make or break someone's spirit in the blink of an eye. So their level of humanity and empathy towards their fellow warriors is greater than most.

Watch the full vlog here:

ONE Championship 156 delivered in grand fashion

ONE Championship utterly delivered with their latest event, ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The entire card had fireworks from start to finish. With an event that showcases bouts in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling, it's hard not to deliver in spades.

The main event was a ferociously-contested slugfest for the ONE lightweight kickboxing belt. Champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel had to survive an early knockdown and come back to win via unanimous decision against Arian Sadikovic.

In the co-headlining bout, history was made as 17-year-old phenom Smilla 'The Hurricane' ll bulldozed her way to a thrilling decision win over Fil-Am fighter Jackie Buntan. Sundell became the first ONE Championship women's strawweight Muay Thai champion and also the youngest in the promotion's history.

Watch the full event here:

Edited by Harvey Leonard