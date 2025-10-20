  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "A coaches job is to protect his fighter and he did that" - Fans applaud Reinier de Ridder's coach's statement after brutal loss at UFC Vancouver

"A coaches job is to protect his fighter and he did that" - Fans applaud Reinier de Ridder's coach's statement after brutal loss at UFC Vancouver

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:10 GMT
An exhausted Reinier de Ridder (pictured) after the fourth round of his UFC Vancouver fight against Brendan Allen. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
An exhausted Reinier de Ridder (pictured) after the fourth round of his UFC Vancouver fight against Brendan Allen. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Reinier de Ridder seemed primed to secure a middleweight title shot if he managed to beat Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver.

Ad

However, the gifted grappler was too exhausted to continue after the fourth round; his coach, Harun Ozkan, had to stop the fight, granting Allen a TKO win by default. Fans, however, seem unanimously in favor of Ozkan's decision.

After a strong first round, the Dutchman's endurance started to give out as Allen took over with ground and pound and positional control. By the end of the fourth, de Ridder was too exhausted to even make it back to his corner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the aftermath of the loss, Ozkan took full responsibility for his actions, explaining why he chose to stop the fight:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Last night didn’t go as we wanted. After a very strong start in the first round, things quickly started fading, and we couldn’t really recover from the shots in and after the second round. I made the call to stop the fight after the fourth round. I take full responsibility for that decision, and it was the right call to make for me in the moment. It’s not a decision I ever wanted to make, but I guess sometimes you have to."
Ad

Check out Reinier de Ridder's coach, Harun Ozkan's full comments below:

Ad

Suffice it to say, fight fans were understanding of Ozkan's predicament and took to X to express their support of the call.

@WhyMe54115 wrote:

"A coach's job is to protect his fighter, and he did that. All these clowns calling him a quitter have never been in a fight in their lives."

@sek7890 chimed in:

"Huge respect. Mature coaches who can make hard decisions are rare in fighting."
Ad

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @BigMarcel24 on X
Screenshots courtesy: @BigMarcel24 on X

Reinier de Ridder releases statement following UFC Vancouver loss

It appears Reinier de Ridder was severely handicapped during his UFC Vancouver fight against Brendan Allen.

Ad

The former ONE Championship two-division champion reportedly had a severe health crisis in the week leading up to the contest, and to make matters worse, suffered an injury in the first round of the fight.

Following the disappointing setback, the 35-year-old took to X, explaining the lackluster showing while calling out a top middleweight contender for his potential comeback:

"Devastated by the loss. Battled norovirus all week, could hardly stand, and broke my hand in Round 1, making it tough to fight. Gave everything I had. @SStricklandMMA, I'm coming for that middleweight belt. Let's do this!"
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications