"A coaches job is to protect his fighter and he did that" - Fans applaud Reinier de Ridder's coach's statement after brutal loss at UFC Vancouver

Reinier de Ridder seemed primed to secure a middleweight title shot if he managed to beat Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver.However, the gifted grappler was too exhausted to continue after the fourth round; his coach, Harun Ozkan, had to stop the fight, granting Allen a TKO win by default. Fans, however, seem unanimously in favor of Ozkan's decision.After a strong first round, the Dutchman's endurance started to give out as Allen took over with ground and pound and positional control. By the end of the fourth, de Ridder was too exhausted to even make it back to his corner.In the aftermath of the loss, Ozkan took full responsibility for his actions, explaining why he chose to stop the fight:&quot;Last night didn’t go as we wanted. After a very strong start in the first round, things quickly started fading, and we couldn’t really recover from the shots in and after the second round. I made the call to stop the fight after the fourth round. I take full responsibility for that decision, and it was the right call to make for me in the moment. It’s not a decision I ever wanted to make, but I guess sometimes you have to.&quot;Check out Reinier de Ridder's coach, Harun Ozkan's full comments below:Suffice it to say, fight fans were understanding of Ozkan's predicament and took to X to express their support of the call.@WhyMe54115 wrote:&quot;A coach's job is to protect his fighter, and he did that. All these clowns calling him a quitter have never been in a fight in their lives.&quot;@sek7890 chimed in:&quot;Huge respect. Mature coaches who can make hard decisions are rare in fighting.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @BigMarcel24 on XReinier de Ridder releases statement following UFC Vancouver lossIt appears Reinier de Ridder was severely handicapped during his UFC Vancouver fight against Brendan Allen.The former ONE Championship two-division champion reportedly had a severe health crisis in the week leading up to the contest, and to make matters worse, suffered an injury in the first round of the fight.Following the disappointing setback, the 35-year-old took to X, explaining the lackluster showing while calling out a top middleweight contender for his potential comeback:&quot;Devastated by the loss. Battled norovirus all week, could hardly stand, and broke my hand in Round 1, making it tough to fight. Gave everything I had. @SStricklandMMA, I'm coming for that middleweight belt. Let's do this!&quot;