UFC Vancouver: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen: Full results

UFC Vancouver recently wrapped up. It took place on Oct. 18 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Fight Night card featured 13 fights across eight weight classes. This article summarizes the fights and explores the UFC Vancouver full results.Reinier de Ridder made his octagon return against Brendan Allen in a middleweight bout, which headlined UFC Vancouver. The Dutch fighter was coming off a split-decision victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Meanwhile, Allen got back in the win column by beating Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision at UFC 318.Allen proved his critics wrong and demonstrated a superior performance against de Ridder, who failed to get up from his stool for the final round. As a result, referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight, announcing Allen the winner via TKO.Check out the post below:In the co-main event, Kevin Holland suffered his second consecutive defeat in a welterweight matchup against Mike Malott, losing via unanimous decision.Former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera locked horns with Aiemann Zahabi. The Ecuadorian, who was on a two-fight skid last year, suffered a split decision loss, which became a topic of discussion among the MMA fans.Manon Fiorot is now aiming to get another shot at the women’s flyweight throne, as she delivered a strong performance against Jasmine Jasudavicius, knocking the Canadian out with a vicious right hand in the first round.Charles Jourdain faced Davey Grant in a bantamweight bout, securing an opening-round submission win via a guillotine choke.In the first fight of the main card, Kyle Nelson took on Matt Frevola in a lightweight matchup and secured a unanimous decision win. He now has four victories in his last five MMA appearances.UFC Vancouver: Preliminary card resultsIn the final fight of the preliminary card, Drew Dober faced Kyle Prepolec in a lightweight bout and landed a flurry of attacks in the third round, forcing the referee to stop the bout.Aori Qileng returned to the win column by securing an opening-round win over Cody Gibson at the start of the opening round with a devastating right hand.Bruno Silva took on HyunSung Park in a flyweight bout and submitted the South Korean fighter via a rear-naked choke at the 2:15 mark of the third round.Djorden Santos secured his first win in the UFC by defeating Danny Barlow via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 29-28 X3 in his favor.Stephanie Luciano faced Ravenna Oliveira in her second fight of the year, securing a submission win at the 2:50 mark of the third round.Yousri Belgaroui made his successful octagon debut by knocking out Azamat Bekoev in the third round of their middleweight contest.Melissa Croden kicked off the event in a women’s bantamweight matchup against Tainara Lisboa. Croden knocked out Lisboa at the 4:32 mark of the third round.Check out the UFC Vancouver full results below:Main cardMain event: Middleweight - Brendan Allen def. Reinier de Ridder by TKO (R4, 5:00)Co-main event: Welterweight - Mike Malott def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28 X3)Bantamweight - Aiemann Zahabi def. Marlon Vera by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-29)Women’s flyweight - Manon Fiorot def. Jasmine Jasudavicius by TKO (R1, 1:14)Bantamweight - Charles Jourdain def. Davey Grant by submission (R1, 3:05)Lightweight - Kyle Nelson def. Matt Frevola by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X2)Preliminary cardLightweight - Drew Dober def. Kyle Prepolec by TKO (R3, 1:16)Bantamweight - Aori Qileng def. Cody Gibson by KO (R1, 0:21)Flyweight - Bruno Silva def. HyunSung Park by submission (R3, 2:15)Middleweight - Djorden Santos def. Danny Barlow by unanimous decision (29-28 X3)Women’s strawweight - Stephanie Luciano def. Ravenna Oliveira by submission (R3, 2:50)Middleweight - Yousri Belgaroui def. Azamat Bekoev by TKO (R3, 0:55)Women’s bantamweight - Melissa Croden def. Tainara Lisboa via TKO (R3, 4:32)