  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "The beast is insane" - MMA world reacts as Manon Fiorot obliterates Jasmine Jasudavicius in the first round at UFC Vancouver

"The beast is insane" - MMA world reacts as Manon Fiorot obliterates Jasmine Jasudavicius in the first round at UFC Vancouver

By Subham
Modified Oct 19, 2025 01:02 GMT
MMA world reacts as Manon Fiorot (left) finishes Jasmine Jasudavicius (middle) in Round 1 at UFC Vancouver. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
MMA world reacts as Manon Fiorot (left) finishes Jasmine Jasudavicius (middle) in Round 1 at UFC Vancouver. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Manon Fiorot wasted no time against Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Vancouver. The No. 2 UFC women's flyweight contender secured a first-round TKO finish against Jasudavicius earlier tonight and returned to winning ways. Fans have reacted to her stoppage victory.

Ad

In Round 1, Fiorot stunned Jasudavicius with a powerful left hook and then dropped her with two consecutive knee strikes to the body. As Jasudavicius tried to survive, 'The Beast' took her back and landed a barrage of strikes, forcing the referee to stop the bout. Jasudavicius complained about the stoppage, but the replay showed that it was a reasonable one.

Check out Manon Fiorot destroying Jasmine Jasudavicius in the first round at UFC Vancouver below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans reacted to Fiorot's victory. A user wrote:

"The beast is insane"

Another commented:

"The Beast is the next for the title."

A few others wrote:

"Manon Fiorot is a beast 🥊💀"
"Big victory."

Meanwhile, several MMA fans complained about the stoppage and blamed referee Dan Miragliotta :

"I see WHY Dan stopped it with her face touching the mat like that, but it definitely wasn't a great stoppage. She was on her knees, not flat, and was holding onto Manon, trying to get up."
Ad
"People will say it was a good stoppage because they hate women's MMA. That never gets stopped for a men's fight without everyone losing their minds. Fire Big Dan."
"Sh*t stoppage. She was getting hit but also attempting to stand up when it was stopped. There's one or two of these on every show nowadays."
Ad

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

A Round 1 TKO win against Jasmine Jasudavicius has now earned Fiorot a quick return to the title picture once more. The former UFC title challenger previously lost to champion Valentina Shevchenko by decision earlier this year at UFC 315.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications