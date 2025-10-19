"The beast is insane" - MMA world reacts as Manon Fiorot obliterates Jasmine Jasudavicius in the first round at UFC Vancouver

Manon Fiorot wasted no time against Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Vancouver. The No. 2 UFC women's flyweight contender secured a first-round TKO finish against Jasudavicius earlier tonight and returned to winning ways. Fans have reacted to her stoppage victory.In Round 1, Fiorot stunned Jasudavicius with a powerful left hook and then dropped her with two consecutive knee strikes to the body. As Jasudavicius tried to survive, 'The Beast' took her back and landed a barrage of strikes, forcing the referee to stop the bout. Jasudavicius complained about the stoppage, but the replay showed that it was a reasonable one.Check out Manon Fiorot destroying Jasmine Jasudavicius in the first round at UFC Vancouver below:Fans reacted to Fiorot's victory. A user wrote:&quot;The beast is insane&quot;Another commented:&quot;The Beast is the next for the title.&quot;A few others wrote:&quot;Manon Fiorot is a beast 🥊💀&quot;&quot;Big victory.&quot;Meanwhile, several MMA fans complained about the stoppage and blamed referee Dan Miragliotta :&quot;I see WHY Dan stopped it with her face touching the mat like that, but it definitely wasn't a great stoppage. She was on her knees, not flat, and was holding onto Manon, trying to get up.&quot;&quot;People will say it was a good stoppage because they hate women's MMA. That never gets stopped for a men's fight without everyone losing their minds. Fire Big Dan.&quot;&quot;Sh*t stoppage. She was getting hit but also attempting to stand up when it was stopped. There's one or two of these on every show nowadays.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]A Round 1 TKO win against Jasmine Jasudavicius has now earned Fiorot a quick return to the title picture once more. The former UFC title challenger previously lost to champion Valentina Shevchenko by decision earlier this year at UFC 315.