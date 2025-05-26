Manon Fiorot releases statement following UFC 315 loss to Valentina Shevchenko

Manon Fiorot recently reacted to her unsuccessful title attempt and released a statement following her UFC 315 loss to women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Fiorot entered her women's flyweight title shot against 'Bullet' as the betting favorite, which was surprising because of the champion's incredible resume. 'The Beast' had some moments, but Shevchenko's experience came into play as she went on to earn a unanimous decision win to successfully retain her title for the first time in her second reign.

Fiorot took to Instagram and shared her honest thoughts on her loss to Shevchenko. She wrote:

"It just hasn't been my day. Close fight, no success. And as much as it hurts, I know one thing: nothing happens by chance. Through experience I have learned to trust God has a plan. You have to accept, move on and keep fighting. My life is a series of hardships. But one thing for sure, I bounce back stronger every time." [Translated]

Check out Manon Fiorot's comments below:

Manon Fiorot vows to bounce back and become UFC champion

Manon Fiorot vowed to bounce back from her loss with an inspirational message. In the aforementioned post, Fiorot reflected on her loss and the importance of never giving up and mentioned that she remains committed to achieving her goal of becoming UFC women's flyweight champion. She added:

"I want to keep inspiring and it starts with one thing: never give up. The road to success is rough, but it belongs to those who never give up. A thought from my dad. I know he's proud. Proud of what I've accomplished it ain't over. Let's make it happen. The dream is intact. Nothing goes off. This is just a chapter." [Translated]

Check out the official UFC 315 scorecard: Shevchenko vs. Fiorot below:

