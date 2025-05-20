Valentina Shevchenko comes clean on Amanda Nunes potentially returning to action: "They are missing this feeling"

Valentina Shevchenko recently voiced her opinion on Amanda Nunes possibly changing her mind on her retirement.

After successfully defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, 'The Lioness' announced her retirement from the sport and her career of over a decade. However, she has hinted about a return to fighting, and has disclosed, she has mentally been dealing with a number of things.

Shevchenko recently did an interview with Inside Fighting, in which she freely expressed her feelings about Nunes' potential return to the UFC, saying:

"I feel fighters, when they are not active anymore, but they were at the top and had all this attention, they are missing this feeling. That's why you see many of the fighters, they have huge announcements of their retirement, but after a few years they miss the feeling of being in the fight, having this adrenaline, all this attention, and they say, 'Why don’t I come back?'"

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (17:32):

Shevchenko faced Nunes twice in the UFC. In both fights, 'Bullet' experienced defeat. Their first encounter at UFC 196 ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian. The second match at UFC 215 was much closer, resulting in a split decision win for Nunes.

Valentina Shevchenko gets honest about her next potential opponent

Valentina Shevchenko recently defended her title with a victory over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. After the fight, she garnered immediate interest from Zhang Weili, the UFC women's strawweight champion.

During the aforementioned interview, when asked about her next potential opponent, Shevchenko, the UFC women's flyweight champion, expressed her willingness to fight anyone the promotion offers her. She said:

"I'm ready to any of them. I'm a fighter who, everytime like accepts the fight. I'm not the one who is picking, like many things that, 'This is the smart decision, okay, let's choose who is next.' When UFC gonna approach to me with the next name and date, I'm here, I'm here. You know where to find me... I feel many fans they kind of like want to see more [Zhang] Weili fight. And I feel this energy going around. So, yeah, let's see what UFC decide." [10:19]

