  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Amanda Nunes opens up on post-retirement struggles, hints at comeback after battling anxiety and lack of purpose

Amanda Nunes opens up on post-retirement struggles, hints at comeback after battling anxiety and lack of purpose

By Subham
Modified Apr 25, 2025 17:06 GMT
UFC 314: Mitchell v Silva - Source: Getty
Amanda Nunes opens up about the problems she faced post retirement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes has opened up about the mental struggles she had to deal with after retiring from MMA in 2023. Nunes retired after successfully defending her bantamweight strap against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023.

Ad

Rumors of a potential comeback by 'The Lioness' were circulating online, and most recently, she confirmed that she is returning to the octagon. It was also announced during UFC 314 that the Brazilian will be inducted into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week, Las Vegas.

In an interview with Jim Norton and Matt Serra, 'The Lioness' opened up about her struggles post-retirement and how she found it difficult to live a schedule-free life. Although she resumed training, she could not identify her life's purpose.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I literally thought I'd be able to do something, but after a year, everything started getting bad. I started having anxiety. I always had a hard time with everything. My life was without a schedule. I needed to do something, so I started training, but for what? I cannot train and not have a goal in my life. I still feel good, I don’t have any injury."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Amanda Nunes's comments below:

Ad

Who does Amanda Nunes want to battle on her return?

Amanda Nunes wants to battle the winner of Julianna Peña vs Kayla Harrison. Peña, the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, will attempt her first title defense against Harrison at UFC 316.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter confirmed the aforementioned news via an X post, captioned:

"Amanda Nunes just did a scrum backstage where she definitively declared that she will return to face the winner of Pena vs. Harrison. She says that when she saw the belt at the press conference yesterday that she was looking at the fake belt and the real one is at her house."
Ad

Check out Aaron Bronsteter's comments about Nunes's potential opponent on return below:

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications