Amanda Nunes opens up on post-retirement struggles, hints at comeback after battling anxiety and lack of purpose

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes has opened up about the mental struggles she had to deal with after retiring from MMA in 2023. Nunes retired after successfully defending her bantamweight strap against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023.

Rumors of a potential comeback by 'The Lioness' were circulating online, and most recently, she confirmed that she is returning to the octagon. It was also announced during UFC 314 that the Brazilian will be inducted into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week, Las Vegas.

In an interview with Jim Norton and Matt Serra, 'The Lioness' opened up about her struggles post-retirement and how she found it difficult to live a schedule-free life. Although she resumed training, she could not identify her life's purpose.

"I literally thought I'd be able to do something, but after a year, everything started getting bad. I started having anxiety. I always had a hard time with everything. My life was without a schedule. I needed to do something, so I started training, but for what? I cannot train and not have a goal in my life. I still feel good, I don’t have any injury."

Check out Amanda Nunes's comments below:

Who does Amanda Nunes want to battle on her return?

Amanda Nunes wants to battle the winner of Julianna Peña vs Kayla Harrison. Peña, the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, will attempt her first title defense against Harrison at UFC 316.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter confirmed the aforementioned news via an X post, captioned:

"Amanda Nunes just did a scrum backstage where she definitively declared that she will return to face the winner of Pena vs. Harrison. She says that when she saw the belt at the press conference yesterday that she was looking at the fake belt and the real one is at her house."

Check out Aaron Bronsteter's comments about Nunes's potential opponent on return below:

