"MY QUEEN IS BACK" - MMA X explodes as Amanda Nunes confirms UFC return

Former UFC double champion Amanda Nunes confirmed her return to the octagon at the UFC 316 press conference.
'The Lioness' retired from the sport back in 2023 after defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. The Brazilian made six successful bantamweight title defenses over two reigns as champion and also defended her featherweight crown twice.
Nunes confirmed her return at the presser where a question was asked to UFC CEO Dana White. The reporter asked if Nunes would be seen in the octagon again, to which the former champion nodded her head multiple times. Nunes is likely to face the winner of the title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison, which will take place at UFC 316.
Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison are former teammates and training partners
Amanda Nunes is the greatest female athlete to have competed in the UFC and holds a 23-5 record. On the other hand, Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo. She competed in the PFL from 2018 to 2023, racking up 15 wins in 16 fights.
Notably, Nunes and Harrison were training partners at American Top Team and used to spar together under coach Mike Brown. Due to the tension between both elite competitors, Nunes decided to leave the gym and join a more personalized team, while Harrison continues to train at American Top Team to this day.
