"MY QUEEN IS BACK" - MMA X explodes as Amanda Nunes confirms UFC return

Former UFC double champion Amanda Nunes confirmed her return to the octagon at the UFC 316 press conference.

'The Lioness' retired from the sport back in 2023 after defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. The Brazilian made six successful bantamweight title defenses over two reigns as champion and also defended her featherweight crown twice.

Nunes confirmed her return at the presser where a question was asked to UFC CEO Dana White. The reporter asked if Nunes would be seen in the octagon again, to which the former champion nodded her head multiple times. Nunes is likely to face the winner of the title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison, which will take place at UFC 316.

Check out the post below:

Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:

"MY QUEEN IS BACK"

Others wrote:

"Kayla wins then Nunes returns"

"I’m here for it! The octagon needs that energy back. Can't wait to see what she brings!"

Check out more fan reactions to the post below:

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison are former teammates and training partners

Amanda Nunes is the greatest female athlete to have competed in the UFC and holds a 23-5 record. On the other hand, Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo. She competed in the PFL from 2018 to 2023, racking up 15 wins in 16 fights.

Notably, Nunes and Harrison were training partners at American Top Team and used to spar together under coach Mike Brown. Due to the tension between both elite competitors, Nunes decided to leave the gym and join a more personalized team, while Harrison continues to train at American Top Team to this day.

Check out the picture of Nunes and Harrison from 2018 below:

