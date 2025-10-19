"No doubt we suck" - Kevin Holland posts immediate reaction to controversial Mike Malott loss after brutal low blow

UFC Vancouver turned into a bitter memory for Kevin Holland as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Mike Malott. A low blow in the opening round appeared to severely hamper 'Trailblazer' for the remainder of the bout, but the American is taking the loss hard nonetheless.

Moments after the fight ended, the 32-year-old took to X, sharing a frustrated message:

"No doubt we s**k, never bet on me again. and I need a head massage."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments below:

At UFC Vancouver, Malott landed two accidental knee strikes to the groin, leaving his opponent writhing in pain on the canvas. Although Holland resumed fighting after the full five-minute recovery period allowed for low blows, he struggled to regain rhythm for the remainder of the fight.

Even heading into the second, 'Trailblazer' was still visibly in pain from the groin strikes. Adding to the American's frustration, referee Dan Miragliotta ruled the low blows accidental, which meant Malott did not face any point deduction for the infraction.

Interestingly, earlier in the night, Miragliotta had imposed a point deduction for lightweight fighter Drew Dober for a low blow. The referee has had a rocky night in Vancouver, authoring multiple controversial decisions at the Fight Night.

Holland is now 28-15-1 NC in his MMA career. Following the loss, he is now on a two-fight skid and is 2-3 in his last five. So far, 'Trailblazer' has fought five times in 2025. Malott, meanwhile, improved his record to 13-2-1 and is now on a three-fight win streak.

Elsewhere at UFC Vancouver, Brendan Allen earned a TKO win over Reinier de Ridder, potentially earning his way back to the middleweight top-5. The main event was called off in between rounds after an exhausted de Ridder chose not to return for a fifth and final round.

