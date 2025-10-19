  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Not watching another UFC event" - MMA world reacts as refereeing debacle seemingly costs Kyle Nelson a first-round finish at UFC Vancouver

"Not watching another UFC event" - MMA world reacts as refereeing debacle seemingly costs Kyle Nelson a first-round finish at UFC Vancouver

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:26 GMT
MMA world reacts to referee debacle at Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
MMA world reacts to referee debacle at Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Kyle Nelson made his return to the octagon after nearly a year at UFC Vancouver, capturing the attention of the MMA world.

Ad

'The Monster' faced Matt Frevola in the main card opener bout. The fight began with Nelson showcasing his skills, dominating Frevola at times. To that extent, in the first round, he landed a series of back-to-back ground-and-pound strikes, coming close to finishing the fight.

However, the referee, Dan Miragliotta, did not stop the bout. Instead, he intervened as the round came to a close, seemingly doing so with three seconds left on the clock.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the moment below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ultimately, Nelson secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27 in his favor. However, many in the MMA community expressed their dissatisfaction with the referee's actions during the event, sharing their thoughts publicly.

Notable combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani wrote:

"If Dan actually thought he heard the horn, tough luck. You stopped the fight. It should be over. And btw, it wasn’t even a bad stoppage. That fight should have been over and instead went two more full rounds. Insane. This is now happening every week and often with the veterans. The lack of “talent” and “accountability” in MMA officiating is so poor. It hasn’t evolved or improved in 20 years."
Ad

Others commented:

"Kyle Nelson got robbed a TKO win. Oh, well. In the end, he still got the W. #UFCVancouver"
"Kyle Nelson gets a TKO and UD win 👏"
"Wow, can't believe we have another officiating controversy in MMA. Usually they're all so buttoned up, you know?"
"Dan Miragliotta once again proving his complete ineptitude as a referee. #UFCVancouver"
Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Reactions to the Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola fight. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]
Reactions to the Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola fight. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]

With the victory, Nelson bounced back from his last fight defeat to Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 97. Meanwhile, Frevola has suffered a second consecutive defeat for the third time in his UFC career.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications