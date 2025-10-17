UFC Vancouver: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen: Live round-by-round updates

Streaking Dutch standout Reinier de Ridder takes on American contender Brendan Allen in a compelling middleweight bout in the main event of UFC Vancouver. Both men are vying to move closer to the title conversation in a division currently packed with top-tier talent.
De Ridder, undefeated in the UFC with a perfect 4-0 slate, has been on an incredible run since his debut last year. The Dutch grappling ace has shown steady evolution with each fight, earning stoppages over Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal before edging out Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi. Known for his submission prowess and suffocating pace, De Ridder has rapidly emerged as one of the most complete middleweights on the roster.
Stepping in on short notice, Allen sees this as an opportunity to reinsert himself into title contention. The Louisiana native bounced back from a February loss to Anthony Hernandez with a strong decision win over Marvin Vettori. With an 8-2 record in his last 10 outings, Allen has proven himself a dangerous and durable competitor capable of upsetting the division’s elite.
This matchup carries major implications for the 185-pound hierarchy. A fifth consecutive win could push De Ridder toward a title shot, while Allen can shake things up by derailing the surging Dutchman.
UFC Vancouver prelims start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:
Round 1
