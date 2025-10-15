UFC Vancouver: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

This Saturday MMA fans all around the world will witness Reinier de Ridder taking on Brendan Allen in a middleweight bout in the main event of UFC Vancouver at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.De Ridder (21-2) has yet to suffer defeat in the UFC. He is coming off victories against fighters like Bo Nickal, Kevin Holland and the most recent being a split decision win over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Allen (25-7) broke his two-fight skid by defeating Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision at UFC 318 earlier this year.In the co-main event, Holland will meet Mike Malott in a welterweight bout with the goal of getting back in the win column. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen will UFC Vancouver start?Eight ranked fighters will compete on the UFC Vancouver card, which features 13 matchups in total.American viewers will be able to stream the prelims this Saturday at 4 PM Eastern Time (E.T.) / 1 PM Pacific Time (P.T.) on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The main card begins at 7 PM E.T. / 4 PM P.T. and can be seen on ESPN+ for $79.99.The fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the Fight Night event on TNT Sports by tuning in at 12 AM (BST). The Indian fans will get to witness it on Sony LIV. Jio users, who who wish to watch free live coverage can also switch to JioTV.Main Card FightersReinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen (middleweight)Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott (welterweight)Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi (bantamweight)Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng (bantamweight)Matt Frevola vs. Kyle Nelson (lightweight)Preliminary Card FightersCharles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant (bantamweight)Bruno Silva vs. Hyun Sung Park (flyweight)Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos (middleweight)Drew Dober vs. Kyle Prepolec (lightweight)Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira (women’s strawweight)Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui (middleweight)Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa (women’s bantamweight)