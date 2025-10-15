UFC Vancouver purses and payouts: How much are Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, and others reportedly making? 

As Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, and others prepare for their fights at UFC Vancouver this weekend, fans are likely curious about how much each fighter will earn for their efforts.

Predicting UFC fighter salaries can be challenging because the promotion does not disclose fighter payouts. Additionally, fighter earnings typically consist of several components, including show money, win bonuses, sponsorship payouts, and pay-per-view points. However, based on previously reported earnings, we can estimate how much each fighter might earn for their upcoming bouts.

Reinier de Ridder, a former ONE FC two-division champion, reportedly earned $12,000 in show money for his UFC debut against Gerald Meerschaert. His next bout against Kevin Holland saw a significant increase, with a reported fight purse of $18,000.

For his highly anticipated matchup against Bo Nickal, de Ridder's fight purse jumped to approximately $38,000, and he also earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for that victory. While specific estimates of de Ridder's earnings for his five-round main event against Robert Whittaker are not publicly available, it's reasonable to assume that he received a higher salary for facing such a highly ranked and accomplished opponent.

His earnings could be in the high five-figure or low six-figure range. Given his status as a top contender in the middleweight division, de Ridder could expect a similar fight purse for future bouts.

On the other hand, Brendan Allen, an established veteran in the UFC middleweight division, has been part of the UFC roster since 2019 and has positioned himself well financially.

For his last fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC 318, Allen earned a reported fight purse of $312,000. In his previous bout against Anthony Hernandez on a Fight Night card, he received $210,000. As his next fight is a main event on a Fight Night card, he could earn between $250,000 and $275,000, an increase from undercard fights but slightly lower than what he earned for appearing on a pay-per-view main card.

Kevin Holland, known for his popularity, is also one of the higher-paid athletes in the UFC. In his fight against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318, Holland reportedly took home $421,000 as his fight purse. He is likely to earn in a similar range for his next bout. Estimates regarding his opponent, Mike Malott's earnings, are not publicly available.

Online sources indicate that former bantamweight title challenger Marlon "Chito" Vera earned $250,000 as a fight purse against Sean O'Malley at UFC 299. Reports suggest that he has taken home between $185,000 and $250,000 for most of his recent fights, which means he could expect to earn a similar amount for his fight this weekend.

UFC Vancouver: Date, start time, streaming details and more

UFC Vancouver, also known as UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This event marks the promotion's first visit to the city since UFC 289 in June 2023.

The preliminary card will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, while the main card is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Main event fighters are expected to walk out around 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT; however, actual timing may vary depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the preliminary card live starting at 9 p.m. BST, with the main card commencing at 12:00 p.m. BST on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The event will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States, while fans in the UK can watch it on TNT Sports.

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More