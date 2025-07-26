UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder - Full results

UFC Abu Dhabi, headlined by Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, is in the books. The UFC Fight Night took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It featured a total of 12 bouts across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full results.UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder: Main card resultsMain event - Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de RidderFormer UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faced off against an in-form Reinier de Ridder. While Whittaker relied on his striking skills, the Dutch fighter effectively utilized his wrestling abilities. After a closely contested five-round bout, de Ridder won by decision from the judges.Official result: Reinier de Ridder def. Robert Whittaker via split decision (48-47 x 2, 47-48)Co-main event - Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGheeFormer bantamweight champion Petr Yan faced off against rising fighter Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi. Both fighters demonstrated their boxing skills, but Yan appeared to land more precise strikes, which ultimately led the judges to award the decision in his favor.Official result: Petr Yan def. Marcus McGhee via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre BarriaultShara Magomedov, who experienced the first defeat of his career in his last fight against Michael 'Venom' Page, faced Marc-Andre Barriault. After three rounds filled with intense striking exchanges and a lot of blood, Magomedov secured a victory and got back into the win column.Official result: Shara Magomedov def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose OchoaAsu Almabayev, coming off a loss to Manel Kape, faced off against Jose Ochoa in a closely contested fight. Although both flyweights put up a strong performance, Almabayev secured the judges' decision by effectively controlling most of the match with his wrestling skills.Official result: Abu Almabayev def. Jose Ochoa via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan GuskovVeteran fighter Nikita Krylov faced the rising prospect Bogdan Guskov in the opening bout of the main card. After several minutes of striking exchanges between the two, Guskov found an opening to capitalize on and managed to finish Krylov just before the end of the first round.Official result: Bogdan Guskov def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (Round 1, 4:18)UFC Abu Dhabi: Preliminary card resultsBantamweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Said NurmagomedovBryce Mitchell made his UFC bantamweight debut against Said Nurmagomedov. Despite seemingly losing the initial round, Mitchell made a strong comeback in the next two rounds with his grappling prowess. At the end of three rounds, he was declared the winner by the judges.Official result: Bryce Mitchell def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos LealMuslim Salikhov, who made considerable buzz by knocking out his previous opponent with a spinning wheel kick, faced off against Carlos Leal. In a similar fashion to his last fight, Salikhov achieved a dominant victory by landing a powerful right overhand that knocked Leal out.Official result: Muslim Salikhov def. Carlos Leal via KO (Round 1, 0:42)Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Da'Mon BlackshearVeteran Davey Grant faced rising prospect Da'Mon Blackshear in a bantamweight clash. Grant demonstrated superior striking skills throughout the bout. Ultimately, after three rounds, the veteran was declared the victor.Official result: Davey Grant def. Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)Women's strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha RicciAmanda Ribas and Tabatha Ricci, both coming off losses, faced each other at UFC Abu Dhabi. Ricci quickly established control over the pace of the fight with her wrestling skills. Ultimately, in the second round, she finished Ribas, earning a significant victory.Official result: Tabatha Ricci def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (Round 2, 2:59)Light heavyweight: Ibo Aslan vs. Billy ElekanaThe light heavyweight clash between Ibo Aslan and Billy Elekana was rather uneventful, with both fighters landing fewer than 100 significant strikes combined. After three rounds, the judges awarded the victory to Elekana.Official result: Billy Elekana def. Ibo Aslan via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x 2)Featherweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven NguyenHome country representative Mohammad Yahya, who has been striving for his first UFC victory, faced off against Steven Nguyen. As the opening bell rang, Nguyen landed several precise strikes and maintained this level of performance through the end of Round 2, prompting the referee to step in and stop the fight.Official result: Steven Nguyen def. Mohammad Yahya via TKO (Round 2, 5:00)Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Marcus BuchechaMatin Buday came in with a two-fight win streak to face debutant Marcus Buchecha. Right from the very start, Buday dominated through his striking. Ultimately, after three rounds, the judges gave their nod to the Slovakian.Official result: Martin Buday def. Marcus Buchecha via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)Check out the UFC Abu Dhabi full results below:Main CardMain event: Middleweight - Reinier de Ridder def. Robert Whittaker via split decision (48-47 x 2, 47-48)Co-main event: Bantamweight - Petr Yan def. Marcus McGhee via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)Middleweight - Shara Magomedov def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)Flyweight - Asu Almabayev def. Jose Ochoa via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)Light heavyweight - Bogdan Guskov def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (R1, 4:18)Preliminary CardBantamweight - Bryce Mitchell def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)Welterweight - Muslim Salikhov def. Carlos Leal via KO (R1, 0:42)Bantamweight - Davey Grant def. Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)Women's strawweight - Tabatha Ricci def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (R2, 2:59)Light heavyweight - Billy Elekana def. Ibo Aslan via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x 2)Featherweight - Steven Nguyen def. Mohammad Yahya via TKO (R2, 5:00)Heavyweight - Martin Buday def. Marcus Buchecha via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)