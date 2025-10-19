  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Bad decision," "Another robbery" - MMA fans erupt over controversial Aiemann Zahabi split decision against Marlon 'Chito' Vera

"Bad decision," "Another robbery" - MMA fans erupt over controversial Aiemann Zahabi split decision against Marlon 'Chito' Vera

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:29 GMT
Fans react to Aiemann Zahabi (right) victory against Marlon
Fans react to Aiemann Zahabi (right) victory against Marlon 'Chito' Vera (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans across the world have reacted to Aiemann Zahabi's win over Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC Vancouver.

Ad

Vera made his octagon return in a bantamweight matchup against Zahabi on the main card of UFC Vancouver, which took place on Saturday at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Ecuadorian was coming off a two-fight skid, which included a failed title bid against then-champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 last year. In his most recent MMA appearance at UFC Abu Dhabi last year, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat against former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Zahabi entered the contest with an impressive six-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over MMA legend Jose Aldo at UFC 315 earlier this year.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Zahabi ended the first round on a strong note. However, Vera bounced back and displayed his dominance in the second round with his sharp striking. In the final round, the Canadian looked more aggressive leaving everything in the cage. After 15 minutes of intense action, Zahabi was declared the winner via split decision.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bad decision.''

Another stated:

''Another robbery after his last win against Aldo''

Other fans wrote:

''Depends how you score round 1 Chito didn’t throw much round 1 and Zahabi had a last good minute in round 1 that’s on Chito for not throwing more again that’s his issue his lack of volume''
Ad
''Chito got robbed but he deserved it for not going for the finish in the 2nd, I just don't understand, you've trained your whole life to put people out and you hurt a guy, drop him and let him recover for 3 fu*king minutes? fu*k off Chito''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications