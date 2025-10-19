"Bad decision," "Another robbery" - MMA fans erupt over controversial Aiemann Zahabi split decision against Marlon 'Chito' Vera

MMA fans across the world have reacted to Aiemann Zahabi's win over Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC Vancouver.Vera made his octagon return in a bantamweight matchup against Zahabi on the main card of UFC Vancouver, which took place on Saturday at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.The Ecuadorian was coming off a two-fight skid, which included a failed title bid against then-champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 last year. In his most recent MMA appearance at UFC Abu Dhabi last year, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat against former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.Meanwhile, Zahabi entered the contest with an impressive six-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over MMA legend Jose Aldo at UFC 315 earlier this year.Zahabi ended the first round on a strong note. However, Vera bounced back and displayed his dominance in the second round with his sharp striking. In the final round, the Canadian looked more aggressive leaving everything in the cage. After 15 minutes of intense action, Zahabi was declared the winner via split decision.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Bad decision.''Another stated:''Another robbery after his last win against Aldo''Other fans wrote:''Depends how you score round 1 Chito didn’t throw much round 1 and Zahabi had a last good minute in round 1 that’s on Chito for not throwing more again that’s his issue his lack of volume''''Chito got robbed but he deserved it for not going for the finish in the 2nd, I just don't understand, you've trained your whole life to put people out and you hurt a guy, drop him and let him recover for 3 fu*king minutes? fu*k off Chito''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]