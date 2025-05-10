UFC 315: Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi: Live round-by-round updates

Jose Aldo steps into the octagon against hometown hopeful Aiemann Zahabi in a high-stakes bantamweight clash at UFC 315.
Aldo’s return to action last year reminded fans of what made him one of the most feared strikers in MMA history. He chopped at legs, slipped counters, and showed flashes of his vintage brilliance in a gritty win over Jonathan Martinez and a razor-close loss to Mario Bautista. Now 38, Aldo still carries commendable speed and veteran composure, even if the gas tank isn’t what it once was.
On the other side, Zahabi steps into the spotlight for his biggest fight so far. Fighting in front of a home crowd in Montreal for the first time in nearly a decade, he rides a five-fight win streak and brings a polished, patient style that wears down his opponents. His dominant showing against Pedro Munhoz proved he can hang with seasoned names, and beating Aldo would put him firmly in the top 10 conversation.
UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena airs Saturday, May 10. Early prelims kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card live at 10 p.m. ET on PPV.
Round 1