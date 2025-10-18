UFC Vancouver: Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi: Live round-by-round updates

Former title challenger Marlon Vera returns to the octagon seeking redemption when he faces streaking French-Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi in a crucial bantamweight clash. Both fighters enter with different goals, as Vera looks to halt a skid, while Zahabi hopes to keep his solid run alive.
Vera, one of the division’s most battle-tested veterans, has endured a rough stretch after climbing to the top. He suffered back-to-back losses in 2024 to Sean O’Malley and Deiveson Figueiredo. The Ecuadorian standout aims to reestablish himself as a dangerous force in the 135-pound class with a win against Zahabi.
Meanwhile, Zahabi has quietly pieced together one of the most impressive comebacks in the division. After a slow start to his UFC career, the Montreal native returned in 2021 rejuvenated, racking up six straight wins. His latest win was a solid win over UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo.
UFC Vancouver prelims start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:
Round 1
