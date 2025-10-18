UFC Vancouver: Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi: Live round-by-round updates

Former title challenger Marlon Vera returns to the octagon seeking redemption when he faces streaking French-Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi in a crucial bantamweight clash. Both fighters enter with different goals, as Vera looks to halt a skid, while Zahabi hopes to keep his solid run alive.

Ad

Vera, one of the division’s most battle-tested veterans, has endured a rough stretch after climbing to the top. He suffered back-to-back losses in 2024 to Sean O’Malley and Deiveson Figueiredo. The Ecuadorian standout aims to reestablish himself as a dangerous force in the 135-pound class with a win against Zahabi.

Meanwhile, Zahabi has quietly pieced together one of the most impressive comebacks in the division. After a slow start to his UFC career, the Montreal native returned in 2021 rejuvenated, racking up six straight wins. His latest win was a solid win over UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo.

Ad

Trending

UFC Vancouver prelims start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More