Roberto Soldic understands that his Dagestani opponent Murad Ramazanov is far more than just a wrestler. The Croatian knockout striker will be making his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 against a major challenge.

Soldic spoke with ONE Championship on the ability of his Russian opponent. 'Robocop' explained:

"He's [Ramazanov] also a complete MMA fighter like everyone today. People today are complete MMA fighters. Everybody knows jiu-jitsu, everybody knows wrestling, boxing, conditioning, and now it's also a different time."

Ramazanov is not a one-dimensional wrestler. At the same time, Roberto Soldic is not a one-dimensional striker. Both of these welterweight fighters are highly skilled in all facets of MMA.

Soldic and Ramazanov are booked for a showdown on December 2, live on ONE on Prime Video 5. The winner of this fight will next face 'The Warrior' Christian Lee for the ONE welterweight world championship. ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Roberto Soldic is ready for the challenge

Facing an unbeaten Dagestani grappler in a fighter's debut is no easy task. But Croatia's Roberto Soldic is up for the challenge and wants the hard fights.

Speaking to ONE in an interview, he said:

“Straight away, I get the most dangerous wrestler and MMA fighter, Murad Ramazanov. I have never chosen any opponent from the beginning [of my career]. Just send a contract, and I will sign it. It doesn’t matter who he is."

In fact, the Croatian striker wants the hardest matches possible. He continued:

“Ramazanov is 11-0 overall, 3-0 in ONE Championship. It’s good for me. I don’t want to take easy fights. I want good fights so that people can see I’m different, and I will try to show it again in ONE Championship, on the world stage. It’s not going to be easy, and that’s why I’m here.”

Roberto Soldic was a former two-division champion when he competed in KSW. He will be making his highly-anticipated debut in ONE Championship at ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2.

