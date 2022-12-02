At ONE on Prime Video 5, Roberto Soldic will make his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship. On December 2, he will face the undefeated Murad Ramazanov in a huge fight for the welterweight division. The entire event will be live and free for North American viewers with a Prime subscription.

Upon the announcement that Soldic’s contract with his former promotion, KSW, had run out, there was a lot of speculation as to where the Croatian would end up. ‘Robocop’ left his former promotion as a double champion, coming into ONE with a ton of excitement regarding this next step in his career and how far he can go.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic reflected on his beginnings in MMA as he looks to kick off this new chapter of his career. While talking about when he first started training and competing, he said:

“Mother was always like, mothers, you know, 'It's not good for your bones, for everything. Later you will cry, too much pain.’ And father's support, he’s not like ‘Okay, let's go fight in the cage’ But he was like, 'You do what you want.’ He never pressured me.”

Soldic added:

“I know people, they bring sons to the gym and say, 'Let's go try MMA,’ but [his son is] not for MMA, he's for tennis. [My father] never pressured me, that was good, he let me decide what I wanted to do.”

“People think I don't train wrestling” - Roberto Soldic says fans will be surprised by his all-around skills

ONE Championship’s newest superstar arrival Roberto Soldic is preparing to plant his flag in the ground in his debut and showcase exactly what he is all about. Whilst Soldic may be the one with all of the hype and expectations, he is walking into one of the toughest fights of his career.

Awaiting him inside the circle will be Murad Ramazanov, the undefeated Dagestani wrestler. In an interview with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic spoke about his own abilities in the wrestling department:

“MMA grew up very fast, and we’re learning. People think I don't train wrestling because I finish my fights in the stand-up, but I have been wrestling every day for 10 years, you know? But I don't have any competitions. I just [do what I need] to do in MMA because I switched this to MMA, it's not a wrestling fight.”

If he is going to win the fight, Soldic will need to demonstrate all of his skills. No opponent of Murad Ramazanov has been able to stop him from implementing his gameplan, prompting praise from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong:

"Ramazanov is undefeated. He's currently the number one wrestler in the middleweight division in all of Russia. I mean, if you ask all the major wrestling gyms and teams and whatnot. Murad is by far the best, obviously the best in Dagestan."

