A crutched Rafael Fiziev gives major update on injury suffered against Mateusz Gamrot

Rafael Fiziev recently shared an important update on the nasty leg injury he suffered during his fight against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79.

The 30-year-old Kazakhstan native lost the bout via second-round TKO after throwing an ill-timed kick that seemingly caused the fight-ending injury. After the fight, Fiziev was taken to the hospital, where he was accompanied by fellow UFC stars Bryce Mitchell and Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

While the extent of his injuries was previously unknown, Rafael Fiziev recently took to Instagram and revealed that he had torn his ACL. 'Ataman' posted a video thanking his fans for their constant support and captioned the post:

"My ACL Said SalamAlykom and Ran off! With big [heart emoji]."

In the video, Rafael Fiziev also expressed his dismay at suffering such an injury so early in the fight. He claimed that he had an excellent training camp and said:

"I'm just sad because I had a very great camp, and I'm ready to show my best skill [against Gamrot]. I'm sad because this only happens in the second round. I'm ready for a loss like that, but I'm more happy, 100 times more happy, if it happened in the last round... We have plans, god has different plans."

With the devastating loss against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79, Rafael Fiziev is now on a two-fight losing slide. Before that, he was on an incredible six-fight winning streak, including victories over world-class fighters like Bobby Green, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Renato Moicano.

Rafael Fiziev injury update: Jamahal Hill slams Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating injury win against 'Ataman'

Jamahal Hill wasn't happy about Mateusz Gamrot proudly celebrating his second-round TKO win over an injured Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79.

As soon as 'Ataman' went down during the fight, Gamrot pounced on the Kazakhstan native and went for the ground and pound. The referee didn't take long to stop the contest, and Gamrot ecstatically took a victory lap as Fiziev got his leg looked at by the doctors.

In the aftermath, many thought Gamrot's celebration was in poor taste and unnecessary. The former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was among them and slammed the 32-year-old Polish national for his actions.

'Sweet Dreams' took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Getting hype and dancing off of an injury win is lame asf!!!"

Fiziev will likely spend the next 6-9 months on the sidelines, depending on the severity of his ACL injury. While 'Ataman' has promised his fans a strong comeback, only time will tell when he will be able to fully recover.