  • Slo-mo view of Rafael Fiziev badly injuring his leg in TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot 

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Sep 24, 2023 02:35 GMT
Rafael Fiziev gets injured at UFC Vegas 79 [Image credits: @bjpenndotcom on Twitter and @ufc on Instagram]
UFC Vegas 79 did not go well for the highly exciting lightweight fighter Rafael Fiziev. 'Ataman' suffered a brutal leg injury in the second round of his main event fight against Mateusz Gamrot, which rendered him unable to compete.

You can see a slow-motion view of Rafael Fiziev injuring his leg below:

Promising lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot headlined UFC Vegas 79, which took place on September 23 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

Prior to the fight, Fiziev was 6-1 in his last seven UFC outings and had recently suffered a loss at the hand of Justin Gaethje at UFC 286.

Gamrot, on the other hand, was coming off a hard-fought win against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 and had won five of his last six contests.

In the second round of the fight, 'Gamer' blocked a body kick from Fiziev which resulted in 'Ataman' injuring his leg. This resulted in the fight being stopped and Gamrot was declared the winner by TKO via knee injury.

In his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Mateusz Gamrot called out former champion Charles Oliveira for a showdown. But 'Do Bronx' is already booked to compete against Islam Makhachev for the title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Check out his comments below:

Edited by Puneet Sharma
