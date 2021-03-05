'A cut over the eye' - Israel Adesanya scans Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 staredown

Israel Adesanya scanned Jan Blachowicz at their UFC 259 staredown. After sizing up the Polish fighter, The Last Stylebender proceeded to talk about a cut above the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion’s eye.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to fight Light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in a super fight at UFC 259. The matchup between Adesanya and Blachowicz will be contested at Light Heavyweight, with the latter's title on the line.

Both Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz participated in the ceremonial staredowns as a part of the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference. UFC has now put forth a video clip of the faceoff between Adesanya and Blachowicz from the press conference. Displayed below is the video clip released via the UFC’s official Twitter account –

The staredown featured Israel Adesanya walking onto the stage with the calm and composed demeanor he’s well-known for. Similarly, Jan Blachowicz appeared to be confident and relaxed ahead of his high-stakes clash against the Middleweight Champion.

The Last Stylebender waited alongside UFC President Dana White as Jan Blachowicz approached them. Adesanya and the Light Heavyweight Champion then engaged in an intense staredown with one another, before the former lightened the mood by seemingly stating –

“Cut over the eye.”

Adesanya’s aforementioned statement produced a smile from Jan Blachowicz and Dana White. The Light Heavyweight Champion appeared to have acknowledged that he did indeed have a cut over his eye.

In case a given fighter suffers a cut over the eye and the doctors decide that it could hinder his/her ability to compete, the fighter wouldn’t be permitted to compete at the event.

The belief is that Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz were referring to the scar that’s visible over the latter's right eye. Nevertheless, the supposed cut isn’t expected to be a hindrance, as both fighters have been cleared to compete at UFC 259.

Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz went on to pose with their respective titles for the on-stage photo session.

Israel Adesanya has vowed to put on an old-school showing at UFC 259

Jan Blachowicz (left); Israel Adesanya (right)

In the lead-up to their UFC 259 matchup that’ll take place on March 6th, 2021, Israel Adesanya has asserted that he’s fine with Jan Blachowicz having a significant weight advantage over him.

With regard to being at a disadvantage, Adesanya explained that he’s going old-school for this fight. The Last Stylebender explained that his goal in this matchup is to utilize his martial arts skills and technique to overcome his opponent’s size and purported strength advantage.

