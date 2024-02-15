"A dangerous man" - AJ McKee opens up about fighting Clay Collard at PFL vs. Bellator event

AJ McKee recently opened up about his upcoming fight against Clay Collard and noted he is aware that he is for a tough fight.

'The Mercenary' will be looking to continue his unbeaten run at lightweight when he takes on Collard at the historic PFL vs. Bellator event, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia. In the latest episode of 'Fight Camp Confidential' on Bellator's YouTube channel, McKee mentioned that 'Cassius' poses plenty of threats with his aggressive fighting style and that he will need to be cautious as the PFL star is willing to absorb damage. He said:

"Clay Collard is the perfect opponent for me, exciting fight. He's willing to give one and take one. Any man that's willing to stand in front of you and walk you down, and take what you're willing to put out and give you some back, that's a dangerous man...He's got a lot to prove, I've got a lot to prove. It's a battle."

Expand Tweet

The former Bellator featherweight champion is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, while 'Cassius' is coming off his loss to Olivier Aubin-Mercier in the 2023 PFL lightweight tournament finals. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what transpires when McKee and Collard clash as both have been synonymous with their respective promotion for quite some time.

Will AJ McKee join the 2024 PFL regular season?

Following the Bellator acquisition, there has been plenty of speculation as to which fighters will join the 2024 PFL regular season for an opportunity at a championship and $1 million grand prize.

AJ McKee is no stranger to the tournaments as he won the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix in 2021 after submitting Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire. While speaking to The Game Plan, 'The Mercenary' mentioned that joining the upcoming regular season could be enticing for him in hopes of winning another $1 millon. He said:

"I'm not getting points on pay-per-view, so for me there's no incentive really. So, the million dollar [PFL] tournament is always something that's [enticing]...I've won one tournament...I love the tournament style...That belt to me is more [prestigious] than the world title because it shows the history that went into conquering that belt." [10:40 - 11:42]

Check out the full interview below: