Did PFL lightweight Clay Collard ever compete in the UFC?

Prior to making a run as a pro-boxer and then switching to Professional Fighters League in 2020, MMA lightweight Clay Collard used to fight in the UFC. Collard is set to face former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the upcoming season of PFL.

Clay Collard made his UFC debut in 2014 against Max Holloway, who later became the featherweight champion. Collard lost his promotional debut via third-round TKO. After three more fights in the UFC, 'Cassius' Collard was dropped from the UFC roster in 2015.

A 2019 short notice appointment was going to mark Clay Collard's return to the UFC canvas. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Collard pulled out from his scheduled bout and was eventually removed from the promotion.

Clay Collard has had a short yet dominant run as a pro-boxer. In 2020, the fighter amassed a 5-1 record, defeating up-and-coming prospects. Within a span of eight months, Collard defeated rising prospects like Raymond Guajardo and David Kaminsky. Currently, he holds a 9-3-3 record as a pro-boxer.

In an interview with ESPN, Collard revealed that he received a lot of popularity following his pro-boxing success.

"I didn't think I would blow up this big, I didn't think I'd get this much publicity from it," admitted Collard. "I mean, boxing's huge, it's been around way longer than MMA, so there's a lot of fans in boxing. I didn't realize how much publicity you could get just boxing, just because it wasn't my sport at the time. But now, I love it", said Clay Collard.

When is Clay Collard going to fight Anthony Pettis?

Anthony Pettis was released from the UFC in December last year. Pettis is a former WEC and UFC lightweight champion and is now signed with the PFL. His first opponent is going to be Clay Collard on April 23rd. The fight will kick-off the regular season for PFL and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The PFL organizes tournaments where fighters compete for a $1 million prize.

Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) will face Clay Collard (@CCCcollard) in his PFL debut on April 23. See the entire lightweight, featherweight matchups for that card here. https://t.co/ckXhCMB6E2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 23, 2021

The winner from each weight division is awarded this million-dollar prize. It will be interesting to see if Clay Collard rides on his boxing success' momentum and secures the hefty payday.