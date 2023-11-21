A day after Bellator acquisition, PFL announces partnership with global hygiene brand for upcoming world championship

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced a collaboration with Dude Wipes, the worldwide men's hygiene brand. The partnership will kick off at the 2023 world championship on November 24 and extends throughout 2024. This agreement follows closely on the heels of the MMA promotion's recent acquisition of Bellator MMA.

As per a recent press release, Dude Wipes will introduce 'The DUDE to Watch' as part of the agreement. In this segment, the head of fighter operations for PFL Europe and commentator Dan Hardy will analyze the standout fighters in the event.

Alongside this, Wipes and PFL will organize the 'Party Poopers Sweepstakes,' offering fans a chance to win VIP tickets. There's also the 'Upgrade Your Bottoms' initiative, granting two fortunate fans the opportunity to upgrade their tickets to cage side.

The PFL confirmed the much-discussed acquisition of Bellator MMA on Monday. Bellator will independently conduct eight events each year, each showcasing two title fights within the PFL's new structure, known as the Bellator International Champions Series.

Bellator fighters currently contracted will be eligible to participate in PFL events, including season-long tournaments and the upcoming pay-per-view superfight series in 2024 featuring notable names like Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou.

In his initial announcement, Donn Davis mentioned a 2024 mega event, featuring PFL champions vs. Bellator champions. The merger has been in the works for months, as Paramount decided to let go of the MMA promotion founded in 2008. Viacom took over in 2011, and since then, Bellator has been hosting events on different networks, including Showtime and CBS.

Dana White uneasy as PFL and Bellator join forces, claims Donn Davis

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, PFL chairman Donn Davis provided insights into the potential impact of merger with Bellator.

Additionally, the 61-year-old American discussed UFC CEO Dana White's dismissive attitude towards the acquisition. Davis said:

"Everybody knows Dana well enough that he only dismisses things that worry him or else he just doesn’t comment. He didn’t comment on the PFL for four years because he wasn’t worried. He’s commented on the PFL a lot in the last six months. He’s worried."

