"A different fight, but the same result" - Nico Carrillo confident he'll overcome Nabil Anane's towering figure at ONE 170

Nico Carrillo has had to make some major adjustments to his preparations for ONE 170 during the build up to fight night. These things happen in combat sports and 'King of the North' has been happy to roll with the punches.

The Scottish No.2-ranked contender was previously set to challenge Superlek for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on Jan. 24. Unfortunately, an injury to the titleholder forced him to withdraw from the fight with fifth-ranked Nabil Anane stepping in as a replacement to fight Carrillo for the interim world title.

That means that both men suddenly have two very different opponents to prepare for. Nico Carrillo spoke about this in a recent interview with ONE Championship before they face off at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

He said that while this change of opponent has brought about some new challenges, it will not affect the result on fight night:

"It's a slightly different approach given how tall he is and his body type is very hard to replicate. But we've tried to get guys that match him as close as possible in order to prepare the best we can. Nonetheless, it will be the same outcome. A different fight, but the same result with me winning."

Nico Carrillo will look to chop down Nabil Anane

The towering frame of Nabil Anane makes him a difficult opponents for many bantamweight contenders, but Nico Carrillo will look to exploit this. For a start, the Scottish striker also holds a size advantage over many of his opponents as a big and powerful athlete in the division.

Anane has been able to use his range as a huge weapon against many of his opponents, but Carrillo is sure to provide a different threat entirely.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

