“A dream come true” – Mohamed Younes Rabah on ambition to debut at ONE Championship

Mohamed Younes Rabah capitalized on one of the biggest opportunities that could have possibly come his way this past weekend.

Despite some controversy surrounding his win, it was a huge moment for his career as he made his ONE Championship debut on late notice.

Taking out a ranked contender in Saemapetch Fairtex puts him right in the mix in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

After the fight, Rabah revealed that he had manifested fighting with ONE Championship after a conversation he had with his coach:

“I like to have a dream or my next goal. I was with my coach in Dubai and we were training together and one day when I went to the gym, he told me like 'There is happy news'. And I was like what's the happy news? And he said 'ONE Championship is coming to Qatar.' He said 'We will go watch them.' But I said 'You know what? I will fight there.' And today he was with me here, in ONE Championship. A dream come true.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Mohamed Younes Rabah overdelivered on his own manifestation

Stating that he will fight in ONE Championship one day is one thing and Mohamed Younes Rabah took it much further than that this past weekend.

Saemapetch Fairtex was originally scheduled to face Felipe Lobo in a rematch of their contest from earlier this year.

With a potential title shot at stake between the two top five contenders, the Brazilian withdrawing from the fight opened up a huge opportunity for Rabah which he grabbed hold of with both hands.

Despite the controversy surrounding his win with many claiming that he fouled his opponent after dropping him, there’s no doubt that Rabah will be set for a big fight next time out.