"A European Union country leader hasn’t been assassinated since 1986" - Tristan Tate baffled by alleged lack of outrage over Robert Fico shooting

Tristan Tate recently voiced his astonishment regarding the purported lack of public outburst following the shooting of Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, by an unidentified assailant. As per a recent update shared on Fico's Facebook page, he suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen after a government meeting in Handlova on Wednesday.

Currently, he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to Banska Bystrica Hospital for urgent surgery. The next few hours are deemed crucial for the 59-year-old politician's recovery. Meanwhile, the individual suspected of carrying out the attack has been taken into custody by law enforcement authorities.

Following the news of the assassination attempt on Fico, the younger Tate sibling took to X and posted multiple messages expressing support for the Slovak leader and offering wishes for his speedy recovery:

"Praying for the leader of my former home country, Slovakia. Robert Fico was shot by an assassin a few moments ago. Reports say he’s alive and in a helicopter on the way to a hospital in Bratislava."

Tate proceeded to publicly criticize the minimal media coverage and apparent absence of public outcry regarding the incident:

"A European Union country leader hasn’t been assassinated since 1986 when the Iron Curtain was still up. And nobody is talking about this? Why is my timeline not flooded? I pray he makes it, but this is huge news. #slovakia."

Check out Tristan Tate's posts below:

In October 2023, Fico took on the role of Prime Minister for the fourth time, signaling a deliberate adjustment in his political strategy to align with the changing preferences of the electorate. Over his extensive three-decade career, he has oscillated between embracing pro-European positions and advocating nationalist viewpoints, occasionally opposing policies from both the European Union and the United States.

Tristan Tate's brother weighs on Robert Fico's shooting incident

Tristan Tate's elder brother, Andrew Tate, recently took to X and commented on the assassination attempt on Robert Fico.

The divisive social media influencer suggested observing positive changes since Fico's return to office and insinuated that the ideologies of the Slovak Prime Minister may have played a role in the shooting. Andrew said:

"During Covid, Slovakia was insane, I was there. Full nazi lockdowns vaccine police state. The Government changed and swung back to sanity under Fico. Fico rejected the WHO global pandemic accord. Fico was also anti Ukraine war calling for peace. The enemies of truth no longer hide their intentions. They have abandoned the shadows for force."

Check out Andrew Tate's post below:

