Andrew Tate reacts to Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico being shot - "The enemies of truth no longer hide their intentions"

Andrew Tate recently responded to reports of Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico, being shot by an unidentified individual. Fico sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen following a government meeting in Handlova on Wednesday.

According to an update posted on the 59-year-old politician's Facebook page, he is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Banska Bystrica Hospital for urgent surgery. The next few hours are crucial for his recovery. Meanwhile, the individual believed to be responsible for the attack has been apprehended by the police.

Last year, Fico assumed the position of prime minister for the fourth time, marking a strategic shift in his political approach to align with the evolving preferences of the electorate. Throughout his three-decade-long career, Fico has navigated between pro-European stances and nationalist perspectives, at times opposing the policies of both the European Union and the United States.

Tate recently turned to X and weighed in on the assassination attempt targeting the Slovak prime minister. The polarizing social media influencer implied witnessing positive developments since Fico's reinstatement to power and hinted that the leader's ideology might have been a factor in the shooting incident:

"During Covid, Slovakia was insane; I was there. Full nazi lockdowns vaccine police state. The Government changed and swung back to sanity under Fico. Fico rejected the WHO global pandemic accord. Fico was also anti Ukraine war calling for peace. The enemies of truth no longer hide their intentions. They have abandoned the shadows for force."

Check out Andrew Tate's post below:

Expand Tweet

The Tate brothers are currently entangled in ongoing legal actions in Romania, confronting severe accusations such as r*pe, human trafficking, and participation in a criminal scheme focused on exploiting women.

Andrew and his sibling, Tristan Tate, were also detained by Romanian officials in March after the United Kingdom issued arrest warrants related to purported se*ual misconduct spanning from 2012 to 2015.

Andrew Tate claims Sadiq Khan rigged London mayoral election

Andrew Tate recently stirred controversy by putting forward a significant conspiracy theory, alleging that Sadiq Khan rigged the London mayoral election by leveraging illegal immigrant votes.

Khan clinched his third consecutive term as London's mayor by prevailing over Conservative candidate Susan Hall earlier this month in a closely contested race, securing 43.8% of the votes. However, Khan has come under scrutiny for his perceived tolerant stance towards Islamist ideologies, along with criticisms for his ineffective handling of the rising knife crime in the city.

Following the announcement of the election results, Andrew Tate, who is known for his frequent criticisms of Khan, once again condemned the London mayor in an extensive post on X. Tate alleged that Khan orchestrated a significant surge in illegal immigrant voting and asserted that no authentic Londoner backed the Labour Party leader.

Check out Andrew Tate's post below:

Expand Tweet