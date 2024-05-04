Andrew Tate hurls huge conspiracy theory accusing Sadiq Khan of "rigging" London mayoral election by using the bogey of "immigrant votes"

Andrew Tate recently launched a substantial conspiracy theory, accusing Sadiq Khan of manipulating the outcome of the London mayoral election through the exploitation of immigrant votes.

Khan secured a historic third term as mayor of London by defeating Conservative candidate Susan Hall on Saturday with 43.8% of the vote in a tense competition. The 53-year-old politician earned accolades for implementing free school meals for all primary school students in London.

However, Khan has faced scrutiny for what some perceive as his lenient approach towards Islamist ideologies, as well as criticism for failing to address the escalating knife crime in London effectively.

After the election results were announced, the polarizing social media influencer, known for frequently criticizing Khan, redirected his attention back to the London mayor in a lengthy post on X. Tate accused Khan of mobilizing a large influx of illegal immigrants to vote and further claimed that no genuine Londoner supported the Labour Party leader:

"Sadiq Khan didn't win the #LondonMayorElection. They bring in unlimited immigrants so they can blame the 'immigrant vote' when they rig the election. Find someone who voted for Sadiq. I dare you. FIND ONE! In ALL of London. They'll do the same when they rig the election against Trump. Blame undocumented migrants."

Tate added:

"THERE ISNT A SINGLE UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANT WHO GIVES A SH*T ABOUT VOTING. They're busy trying to get the rest of their family in to r*pe the taxpayer. The Matrix allows them into society to use as a scapegoat for the sham. If they didn't let all these immigrants in... What excuse would they have for the rig?"

The brothers were apprehended by Romanian authorities in March following arrest warrants issued by the U.K. regarding alleged sexual offenses dating back from 2012 to 2015.

'Cobra' and his younger brother, Tristan Tate, are also embroiled in ongoing legal proceedings in Romania, facing serious allegations, including charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal enterprise aimed at exploiting women.

When Andrew Tate shared England's knife crime epidemic in live video

Last August, Andrew Tate shared a video captured from inside his car, showcasing an incident he had recorded earlier. The footage depicted an individual threatening a woman with a knife, purportedly intending to rob her.

According to a Statista report, police-recorded knife or sharp instrument offenses incidents in London increased to around 12,786 in 2022-2023, up from 11,122 the previous year. This marked the highest number of reported knife crime offenses in London since 2019-2020.