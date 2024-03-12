"Immediately seek a warrant" - Accuser's lawyers alerted UK police about Andrew Tate's 'planned' departure from Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were reportedly brought to the attention of the United Kingdom police by the accuser's legal representatives a week ago before their recent arrest.

The polarizing internet figures were detained on Monday night by Romanian authorities following the issuance of arrest warrants by the U.K. concerning alleged sexual offenses dating back to 2012-2015.

The Tate brothers were accused by four women of sexual violence and physical abuse, prompting their reports to the U.K. authorities. Despite this, the Crown Prosecution Service opted not to pursue criminal charges against them. Subsequently, the alleged victims resorted to crowdfunding to finance their legal expenses in their pursuit of a civil case.

As per a recent Newsweek report, the lawyers representing the four women suing 'Cobra' and his brother informed British authorities about the alleged intentions of the Tates to leave Romania. A spokesperson for the legal representatives stated to the media outlet:

"Last week, we received information that Andrew Tate might have been planning to flee Romania... we wrote to the British police to bring this to their attention and to urge them to immediately seek a warrant for Tate's detention in Romania and extradition to the U.K."

The self-proclaimed 'Top G' also faces charges in a distinct case in Romania, accused of r*pe, human trafficking, and orchestrating a criminal organization for the sexual exploitation of women.

Tate was apprehended near Bucharest in December 2022 alongside his brother and two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors officially charged all four individuals in June of the previous year, and they have vehemently denied the accusations.

Andrew Tate's arrest prediction creates social media frenzy

During a recent episode of The CEOCAST with Raheem Khalid, Andrew Tate made a forecast that he would be apprehended, attributing it to what he views as a smear campaign by British authorities to incarcerate him.

The podcast episode, only two days old, is now gaining traction across social media platforms as Tate's prediction came to fruition with his subsequent arrest.

Fans responded to Tate's prediction of his arrest with a diverse range of reactions.

"Guilty man knows he's going to be arrested, shocker."

"You don’t need a crystal ball to predict you’re going to be arrested if you know you’ve committed a crime."

