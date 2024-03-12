"Like they are doing with Trump " - UFC veteran reacts to Andrew Tate and Tristan getting arrested by Romanian authorities again

Recently, news that controversial brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were arrested by Romanian authorities made the rounds on social media. This time, around, however, they were arrested on a warrant issued by the United Kingdom.

Previously, the Tate brothers were embroiled in legal battles as they were residing in Romania. After being initially arrested, they were later sentenced to house arrest. After that, they were permitted to move freely in Romania, but were not allowed to leave the country.

Now, it looks like they have been arrested again on fresh charges from the U.K. Former UFC fighter Jake Shields took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the situation. In a pair of tweets, he wrote:

"The Tates are being arrested for allegations from 10 years ago They have to much influence so the powers that be don't want them free"

Alleging a conspiracy theory of sorts, the ex-UFC man suggested some sort of ulterior motive to keep the Tates in prison, and that the orders came from high up the food chain.

He followed that up by likening the Tates' situation to that of former U.S president Donald Trump, saying:

"Andrew and Tristan Tate have already been investigated for r*pe and it was determined there was not enough evidence to charge They are only now being charged for political reasons like they are doing with Trump The legal system is being used to arrest and silence dissenters"

Andrew Tate's tweet prior to being arrested

On March 11, 2024, Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on a warrant issued by the U.K. The charges levied against the Tates alleged sexual aggression, with events dating back to 2012 being used against the brothers.

Andrew Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and in a somewhat cryptic statement, wrote:

"The Matrix is afraid, but I only fear God."

The meaning of the tweet is yet to be clarified. The Tates, in a statement made by a representative, categorically denied the accusations against them. They are currently behing detained and will appear in front of the Bucharest court of appeals to present their side of events later today, March 12.