“A conman and a thief” - Andrew Tate’s brother takes brutal dig at ‘loser’ London Mayor Sadiq Khan, fans react

Andrew Tate is widely recognized for expressing contentious perspectives on a range of subjects. While his younger brother, Tristan Tate, might not have the same level of fame as 'Cobra', he's certainly no stranger to stirring up controversy.

In fact, Tristan's accomplishments in sparking debates are on par with his brother's, often echoing Andrew's distinct rhetoric.

Earlier in August, the Tate brothers were released from house arrest after a widely covered legal conflict. The former kickboxer and his younger sibling had been accused of various crimes, including s*xual assault, human trafficking, and orchestrating an illicit operation that exploited women.

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate's brother recently took a harsh swipe at London Mayor Sadiq Khan on X (formerly Twitter). To provide background, the Tate brothers have previously labeled Western culture as a society in decline, discussing the rising levels of violence in London:

"Sadiq Khan is a stone cold loser."

Check out Tristan's post below:

Expand Tweet

Tristan Tate's pointed comments about Sadiq Khan stirred up a flurry of responses from fans, leading to a diverse array of reactions:

One fan wrote:

"No need to convince us on that Tristan. Speaks for itself 😂😂"

Another wrote:

"Sadiq is a conman and a thief, stealing from the citizens of the city he leads. Citizens that are poorer since he became mayor."

Check out some more reactions below:

"He absolutely is. Complete hack."

"London is such a failed city 🫣"

"Genuinely can’t name one thing he’s done for me as a Londoner other than burn a hole in my pocket"

"Spineless in every sense and two faced. He's let everyone of us Londoner's down."

Credits: Andrew Tate's brother on X

Andrew Tate claims to have been attacked because of his 'reversion' to Islam

Andrew Tate publicly revealed his conversion to Islam in October 2022, citing disillusionment with Christianity's decline and promoting Islam as the sole functional global religion.

However, due to his past controversial views, particularly concerning women, some in the Muslim community viewed Tate's conversion skeptically. Questions arose about whether he was leveraging his popularity among young Western Muslims to improve his image.

'Cobra', who often references influential entities as 'The Matrix' in his struggles, shared on X that he has faced increased attacks since his conversion:

"Why does the Matrix hate me so much more after my reversion? Very high-level sources are telling me if I wasn't Muslim they wouldn't attack me so hard. That I should stop speaking about the truth of God. But this only makes me MORE sure that I've made the right choice."

Check out Tate's posts below:

Expand Tweet