“A fast and quick finish” - Adrian Lee on cloud nine after third successive submission win at ONE 172

Adrian Lee couldn't have been happier with his quick-fire finish at ONE 172 in Japan.

Ad

Returning for his third go on martial arts' biggest global stage, the 19-year-old phenom delivered his most dominant showing yet, needing just 63 seconds to tap out Takeharu Ogawa inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his latest victory, Lee was understandably ecstatic with his performance:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It felt amazing. It’s like… Yeah, it felt amazing. I’m just so glad I got to have a fast and quick finish."

Ad

In addition to taking home his third straight win, Lee also walked away with another $50,000 performance bonus, courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He has now banked an extra 50k for all three of his fights under the ONE Championship banner.

Now the only question on everyone's mind is, what's next for Adrian Lee? How about a clash with social media sensation Jake Paul?

Adrian Lee wouldn't turn down a fight with 'The Problem Child' if the opportunity presented itself

Before Adrian Lee stepped inside the ring at ONE 172, he expressed interest in a potential fight with none other than Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer who recently notched a win over the legendary 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

Ad

Speaking to Parry Punch, Lee made it clear that it's not a fight he's actively pursuing, but if the stars align, he'll gladly sign on the dotted line:

"After I watched that fight [with Mike Tyson], you know, I’m not chasing it or anything. It’s just like, you know, in the future, if the opportunity presents itself, I’d love to fight him. It’d be a great fight. Just give me two years, I’ll bulk up."

Ad

Ad

Would you watch 'The Phenom' go toe-to-toe with 'The Problem Child' inside the Circle?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.