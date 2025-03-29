“I’d love to fight him” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee wants to avenge Mike Tyson by challenging Jake Paul

The Lee fighting family's youngest MMA star, Adrian Lee, isn't calling anyone out just yet, but there is one fighter he'd love to see across him in the Circle.

The teenage MMA prodigy recently shared that Jake Paul is high on his dream opponent list, especially after watching the YouTuber-turned-boxer square off against boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Speaking with Parry Punch in the days leading up to his ONE 172 appearance, Lee said:

"After I watched that fight [with Mike Tyson], you know, I’m not chasing it or anything. It’s just like, you know, in the future, if the opportunity presents itself, I’d love to fight him. It’d be a great fight. Just give me two years, I’ll bulk up."

Lee, undefeated in ONE Championship and currently riding an all-submission three-win streak, is undoubtedly one of the sport's most exciting prospects - and going up against 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul is a fun challenge he's definitely interested in.

Watch the full interview below:

While there are early talks of Jake Paul stepping into MMA, Adrian Lee is already imagining what that might look like.

Speaking with Story of the Fight, he said:

"Jake Paul. I feel like, even seeing his fight with Mike Tyson, I was like, Oh, my God. I was like, I want to fight him. I heard something about him coming over to MMA, but you know. I'd love to fight him in MMA."

It might be a wild thought now, Paul in MMA and Lee bulking up, but with Ukrainian boxing legend Oleksander Usyk recently teasing an MMA bout with influencer-turned-boxer, a future scrap may not be out of the question.

But for now, Adrian Lee is just basking in the moment, having enjoyed a 63-second submission against Japan's Takeharu Ogawa and a $50,000 bonus to go with it.

ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

