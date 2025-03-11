“I'd love to fight him in MMA” - Teenage phenom Adrian Lee says Jake Paul is his dream match-up

18-year-old mixed martial arts sensation 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States and Singapore is one of the fastest-rising stars in the world of MMA. But there's one man he dreams of fighting in a potential showdown that could transcend combat sports.

Lee has his eyes on former YouTube star-turned-pro boxer 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul as a potential opponent down the road. Speaking on a recent guest appearance on Story of the Fight, Lee talked about that dream showdown and said he would not hesitate to face Paul in MMA.

'The Phenom' said:

"Jake Paul. I feel like, even seeing his fight with Mike Tyson, I was like, Oh, my God. I was like, I want to fight him. I heard something about him coming over to MMA, but you know. I'd love to fight him in MMA."

Jake Paul is one of the biggest social media sensations in the world and a pioneer in the rise of influencer boxing. He currently sports a 12-1 professional boxing record.

Meanwhile, Lee himself is getting ready to return to action in the world's martial arts organization. Catch him next weekend on ONE Championship's biggest show of the year so far.

Adrian Lee heads to Japan to face hometown bet Shozo Isojima at ONE 172 in Saitama

Adrian Lee will make his way back to ONE Championship's global stage as he faces off against Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA contest at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

