“A small side hobby of mine” - Teenage phenom Adrian Lee says there’s more to him than just being a martial artist

18-year-old lightweight MMA star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States and Singapore is quickly rising through the ranks in the world's largest martial arts organization.

At such a young age, Lee has already established himself as a world-championship-caliber martial artist, well on his way to becoming a champion in ONE Championship.

But there's more to the 18-year-old than just fighting.

Speaking in a recent guest appearance on Story of the Fight, Lee shared some of his hobbies and interests outside of the cage.

'The Phenom' said:

"For fun, I've been getting into photography and videography. That's just kind of a small side hobby of mine. And then, other than that, anime. I watch a little bit of anime, but that's all."

Fans won't have to wait long to see 'The Phenom' back in action.

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is en route to the land of the rising sun.

Lee is set to face Shozo Isojima of Japan in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

The two will throw down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on-demand via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Adrian Lee says cornering siblings made him used to the bright lights: "Definitely helped me a lot"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is the picture of composure, despite competing on the biggest global stage of martial arts in ONE Championship, and at 18 years of age nonetheless.

But his composure and confidence stem from years of cornering his world-famous siblings, two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee and ONE Championship legend Angela Lee.

He told Story of the Fight:

"Yeah, definitely. Going to my brother and my sisters’ fights definitely helped me a lot. I'm so used to it. I've been going to ONE events since I was like, 10 years old. So it's really great that I got that experience, and now when I go into the ring, it's so familiar and it's so much easier to get through the whole fight experience."

