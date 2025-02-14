Phenom Adrian Lee returns against fellow undefeated prospect Shozo Isojima at ONE 172 in Japan

Fans inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena will witness two promising prospects go at it in the talent-stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

On March 23, Adrian Lee will look to continue living up to the family legacy when he takes on hometown bet and fellow unbeaten upstart Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA tiff.

'The Phenom' has backed up all the hype surrounding him so far, displaying shades of the immense talent of his world champion siblings Angela and Christian Lee.

The 18-year-old wunderkind already boasts an incredibly well-rounded skillset to go along with a natural killer instinct in his first two appearances in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Adrian Lee began his professional MMA career with a rousing second-round submission of Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 last year.

The Prodigy Training Center representative looked even more terrifying in his sophomore showcase, putting away Nico Cornejo with ease with a rear-naked choke at ONE 168: Denver.

However, Lee will be entering enemy territory when he faces promotional debutant Shozo Isojima, who sports a pristine 5-0 record.

The 27-year-old will be backed by the cheers of his countrymen and will look to make an immediate splash in the 170-pound MMA ranks by halting Lee's massive hype train.

More bouts announced for ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang

A staggering six world title bouts have now been confirmed for arguably the biggest martial arts spectacle of 2025 so far.

Headlined by the gargantuan kickboxing showdown between megastars Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE 167 will now also feature an atomweight kickboxing world title showdown between Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto.

A flyweight kickboxing three-rounder between Hyu and Zakaria El Jamari has also been booked, along with a flyweight Muay Thai clash between Yodlekpet Or Atchariya and Shimon.

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 172.

