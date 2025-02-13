ONE 172: Flyweight kickboxing scrap between Hyu Iwata and Zakaria El Jamari heads to Saitama Super Arena

A flyweight kickboxing slugfest between Hyu Iwata and Zakaria El Jamari will join ONE Championship's star-studded return to Japan, ONE 172 on March 23.

The world's largest martial arts organization dropped the news on its official site yesterday alongside a couple of mouth-watering contests set for the Saitama Super Arena.

There, Hyu Iwata hopes to take his promotional streak to 3-0, extend his unbeaten professional resume to 11-0, and announce himself as a legitimate threat to the flyweight kickboxing division.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Japanese sensation never backs down from a war, and another striking clinic could be in the offing if his plan is executed to perfection in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

He has plenty to rely on to overcome what should be a tricky test in the form of El Jamari. Hyu packs blistering combinations that never fail to miss the mark when he's standing in enemy territory.

That said, take nothing away from the Moroccan striking legend, who's out to end his two-match skid in the promotion.

The 35-year-old King Wolf Club and Team Hamza Ostora fighter returns for his fifth appearance after suffering back-to-back losses against dangerous young warriors Aliff Sor Dechapan and Johan Estupinan.

While he came up short in both battles, his courage, attacking instincts, and heart were on full display.

El Jamari's lone victory under the ONE spotlight came against Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 22 in May last year.

Hyu Iwata's impressive wins on the global stage proves why he deserves a spot at ONE 172

While he can expect to have himself tested to the fullest against the Moroccan destroyer, Hyu Iwata has left fans wanting more after two spectacular performances on the global stage.

The 23-year-old decimated Youcef Saad with flying combinations and inch-perfect precision on his way to a dominant unanimous decision win during his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 81 last September.

This past February, the Team Mehdi Zatout and TEAM3K affiliate bettered his debut showing with a ridiculous second-round TKO win over Portuguese dynamo Leandro Miranda at ONE Friday Fights 96.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Other stars returning to action that evening include reigning two-sport world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Nabil Anane, Adriano Moraes, Yuya Wakamatsu, Jonathan Di Bella, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Tickets for the epic card can be purchased here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.