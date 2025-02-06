"I'm more than ready to fight Takeru" - Rodtang growing impatient for war of the ages vs. kickboxing icon at ONE 172 in in Japan

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon could not wait to get his hands on Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa for their flyweight kickboxing showdown on March 23 for the main event of ONE 172.

Rodtang and Takeru will thrill the fans inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan in hopes of delivering an all-out war for fans worldwide.

During the recently concluded ONE 172 press conference, the Thai sensation wished that it was already fight day because he reiterated his readiness and preparedness to face 'The Natural Born Crusher,' as he stated:

"For me, this is my second press conference. I really want today to be a fight day. Because now I'm more than ready to fight Takeru."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This impending mega-fight with Takeru will be the Thai's fourth kickboxing match under the world's largest martial arts organization, and he hopes to remain unbeaten in the ruleset.

Currently, he rides a two-fight win streak with victories over Denis Puric in June 2024 at ONE 167 and Jacob Smith in November 2024 at ONE 169.

Rodtang and Takeru lead the star-studded ONE 172 card on March 23 in Japan

Apart from the massive match between Rodtang and Takeru, the ONE 172 card will also feature several world title fights and notable names on fight night.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri will battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane will unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in their rematch.

Also, the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title is up for grabs, with Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao fighting for it. At the same time, Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu face each other for the second time for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172 via watch.onefc.com. The thrilling event will air live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.