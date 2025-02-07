After edging past Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree in their first fight by majority decision, Komawut FA Group kept the judges out of their hotly anticipated rematch in the ONE Friday Fights 96 main event on Feb. 7.

The FA Group athlete went all-out in search of his first knockout in the promotion. He swapped every trick in the "Art of Eight Limbs" textbook with his nemesis when the bell sounded but pulled away on the scorecards behind his effective counter overhand rights and piston-like lead lefts.

In round two, he threw with just as much fire. However, the ONE Friday Fights star upped his speed and volume, too. That switch in tactics soon opened a route to Panrit's chin, and he made the most of that opportunity.

Komawut swung in with a right over the top just as Panrit missed with a left hook to score the first knockdown of their in 15 seconds of the second canto.

Sensing a win was there for the taking, the Thai slugger advanced with intent for a final salvo of strikes that slept the Superbon Training Camp man at 46 seconds of the round.

More highlight-reel moments were scattered across the organization's latest ONE Friday Fights showcase courtesy of striking wizards Donking Yotharakmuaythai, Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang, Nahyan Mohammed, Abdulla Dayakaev, and Hyu.

Meanwhile, Jean Carlos Pereira wrapped up the sole MMA contest of ONE Friday Fights 96 with a first-round win over Mansur Gitinov.

The ONE Friday Fights 96 replay is available on ONE Championship's YouTube chanel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai in a mere hours for their latest American primetime card, ONE Fight Night 28, next.

ONE Friday Fights 96 full results:

Komawut FA Group defeats Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree via KO (right hand) at 0:46 of round two (Muay Thai – 142 lbs catchweight)

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang defeats Nuapet Tded99 via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 128 lbs catchweight)

Donking Yotharakmuaythai defeats Denpayak Detpetchsrithong via KO (left hook) at 2:07 of round one (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang defeats Brazil M Eakchat via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 1:22 of round two (Muay Thai – 126 lbs catchweight)

Nahyan Mohammed defeats Petnoppadet Noppadetmuaythai via KO (left hook) at 0:50 of round one (Muay Thai – 112 lbs catchweight)

Tuangsap Sor Salacheep defeats Khunkrai PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 128 lbs catchweight)

Abdulla Dayakaev defeats Alessio Malatesta via KO (body shot) at 2:37 of round one (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Kaenpitak NhongBangsai defeats Petnamkhong Mongkolpet via split decision (Muay Thai – 122 lbs catchweight)

Hyu defeats Leandro Miranda via TKO (punches) at 0:42 of round two (Kickboxing – Flyweight)

Maxime Combes defeats Enzo Clarisse via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 127 lbs catchweight)

Ryuki Kawano defeats Wang Yuhan via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – 122 lbs catchweight)

Jean Carlos Pereira defeats Mansur Gitinov via submission (armbar) at 5:00 of round one (MMA – Lightweight)

