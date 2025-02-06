ONE Fight Night 28 preview and predictions: Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is hell-bent on making sure the strawweight Muay Thai world title stays in Thailand where he believes it truly belongs.

Surging challenger Ellis Badr Barboza, however, has other plans and wants to become the United Kingdom's next great world champion.

This five-round slugfest for all the marbles will headline ONE's second Amazon event of 2025, ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video.

Given both fighters' proficiency in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', it's only fitting that this firefight will take place in 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, Feb. 7. The full event will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship panel has once again collated their thoughts and broke down this surefire barnburner at 125 pounds.

Vince Richards

There aren’t many fighters who can stand toe-to-toe with Prajanchai PK Saenchai, but Ellis Bad Barboza could push the two-sport world champion a run for his money.

This fight will be a high-octane barnburner with action going from the opening bell to, well, when someone falls flat on the canvas.

Barboza and Prajanchai are certified knockout machines, and it’s highly likely that this match for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will go down in a finish.

Prajanchai is as aggressive as anyone and will try to push the pace every time he gets the chance to do so, while Barboza will try to look for that perfect opening before landing that killer blow.

I believe that Prajanchai’s constant pressure would be the main factor in this one, and he’ll find a way to overwhelm Barboza in the latter rounds for the stoppage win.

Prediction: Prajanchai via knockout

Ted Razon

Apart from Muay Thai, Prajanchai's also comes from a boxing background, which explains his somewhat hybrid striking style.

The double champ's punch-heavy style has been a bane for every 125-pound striker to deal with, and I see it once again being his key to victory over Barboza.

The British challenger will look to start early given this is his first five-round main event bout. His overly aggressive approach could backfire, especially if he overcommits and leaves himself open for Prajanchai's sneaky elbows.

I see the two-sport king opening a gash on Barboza's forehead, leaving 'El Jefe' compromised. The challenger could tough it out and make it to the final horn, but I believe Prajanchai's speed and high fight IQ will be too much for him.

Prediction: Prajanchai via decision

James De Rozario

Prajanchai runs away with this one. I do respect what Ellis Badr Barboza brings to the table, but he simply doesn't have enough weapons to oust the PK Saenchai man.

The 30-year-old will take this one by knockout in round two. Just as Tawanchai did against Superbon at ONE 170, I see the two-division king spending the first round testing what his foe brings to the table. Barboza starts strong, and he'll throw big haymakers while unintentionally draining his tank.

A few will connect, but Prajanchai will see it off with ease and restrategize at the end of the opening round to execute his winning formula in the early stages of round two. Prajanchai will wait for Barboza to come forward again, but I see him evading the Brit's meaty hooks to counter him with an overhand and walk out of the Mecca of Muay Thai still a two-sport world champion.

Prediction: Prajanchai via second-round knockout

