  Double-champ Prajanchai says ONE strawweight Muay Thai throne "needs to be in Thailand only" ahead of world title defense

Double-champ Prajanchai says ONE strawweight Muay Thai throne “needs to be in Thailand only” ahead of world title defense

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 05, 2025 11:14 GMT
Prajanchai says his gold should remain with him in Thailand. [Photo from ONE Championship]
Prajanchai says his gold should remain with him in Thailand. [Photo from ONE Championship]

Prajanchai PK Saenchai isn't fighting for his legacy, but he's fighting for the entire nation of Thailand.

The two-sport king will defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai said he's determined to retain the gold against Badr Barboza and fulfill his promise to the Thai nation.

Prajanchai pointed out that his Muay Thai world title is one of his most prized possessions, and it's a trophy that should always remain in his country.

He said:

"I think retaining my championship means a lot to me, to my family, and to people around me. I want to try to keep this belt with me for as long as I can. I will do my best in this fight, and the belt needs to be in Thailand only.”

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, is one of this generation's most decorated fighters with an absurd professional record of 343-52-3, including an impressive 6-1 slate in ONE Championship.

The 30-year-old was also a multi-time Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion before he arrived at ONE Championship in 2021.

Coming off his victory over Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, Prajanchai now looks to strengthen his hold on his Muay Thai throne against Badr Barboza in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Prajanchai eyes an unprecedented third world title after ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is gunning for an achievement that has yet to be completed in combat sports.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion wants to add another world title to his collection if he gets past Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai said he wants to compete for a boxing world title and become a simultaneous three-sport world champion.

"After achieving my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, I want to challenge myself in boxing rules in ONE Championship. I want to have three belts on my shoulders at the same time."

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी